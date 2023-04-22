'Out-of-control' dog shot dead by armed police after man found 'seriously injured' at house in Derby

Police were called to an address in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

Armed police have shot and killed an "out-of-control" dog after a man was found seriously injured at a house in Derby.

Derbyshire Police was called to an address in Cameron Road on Saturday morning to reports that a man had been hurt.

The dog was then shot dead by police, as it was presenting "a risk to officers and the public".

The force didn't release any information on the man's injuries or whether he had been taken to hospital.

A man been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said earlier that there is no ongoing risk to the public and that officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.

The breed of the dog involved is not yet known.