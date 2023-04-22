Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89

The family of comedian Barry Humphries rushed to be by his side after the 89-year-old comedian after he was hospitalised. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Comedian Barry Humphries has died in a Sydney hospital aged 89.

The comedian, best known for his alter ego Dame Edna Everage, was admitted to Sydney’s St. Vincent’s Hospital earlier this week.

Humphries underwent hip replacement surgery after tripping on a rug while grabbing a book back in February.

Weeks ago the entertainer revealed he was in "agony" after his fall at home.

At the time, ehe said he was hoping to be back on his feet in time for another 'one man show' to be held later this year.

Tributes have been pouring in following the announcement, including from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift." he said.

Hello possums!

Barry Humphries. Picture: Alamy

Elizabeth Spender and Barry Humphries attend a Gala performance of "Cinderella". Picture: Getty

Humphries was born in Melbourne in 1934.

He had an affluent upbringing, but rebelled by taking an interest in art and absurdism.

Aside from comedy, Humphries also had a distinguished career in theatre, appearing in numerous West End shows.

He was a patron of music and arts, and through his lengthy career has written scripts, produced films, and worked as a landscape painter.

In 2010, biographer Anne Pender described Barry Humphries as the most significant comedian since Charlie Chaplin.

RIP Barry Humphries - one of the greatest ever Australians - and a comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable. Also an infallibly brilliant Spectator contributor. What a loss. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2023

Dame Edna, Humphries' alter ego, first appeared in the 1950s.

It was a parody of suburban housewives, thought to be based on his own mum.

"Edna was painfully shy at first," Humphries told the Guardian.

"Hard to believe!"

She went onto coin the infamous catch phrase: "Hello possums!"

Dame Edna Everage. Picture: Alamy

Comedian Dara O Briain has described Barry Humphries as "one of the absolute funniest people ever".

"RIP Barry Humphries, one of the absolute funniest people ever," O Briain tweeted.

"A huge life, lived long and well. He will be missed."

Andrew Neil speaking to Matt Frei about Barry Humphries death

Meanwhile, broadcaster Andrew Neil has said he visited Barry Humphries in hospital two weeks ago when his "spirits and wit were as acute as ever".

"So sad to learn Barry Humphries has passed away," he tweeted.

"When I visited him in his Sydney hospital two weeks ago he was ailing from several health problems.

"But his spirits and wit were as acute as ever. We laughed away as the stories poured out. Funny, hugely literate, fiercely smart.

"I count myself lucky and privileged I got to see him one more time. A comic genius the likes of which we will never see again."