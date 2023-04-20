Barry Humphries’ estranged daughter joins the Dame Edna Everage star at his bedside in hospital in Australia

The family of comedian Barry Humphries have rushed to be by his side after the 89-year-old comedian was hospitalised. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The estranged daughter of legendary Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has joined the star at his bedside while he is in 'serious' condition in hospital due to medical complications.

His family have rushed to his bedside, including his daughter Emily who flew 10,000 miles to be by his side.

Humphries was estranged from her for over 20 years before the pair reconciled at his bedside.

Peter Ford, a reporter at Sunrise in Australia, said: "I'm pleased to say that [the estrangement] has now been patched up, that's a good thing".

His sons Oscar and Rupert also flew out from London to Sydney to be by his side.

Barry, who is most famous for his Dame Edna Everage character, is in ‘serious’ condition in hospital after suffering complications after recently undergoing a hip replacement.

He has been admitted to Sydney’s St. Vincent’s Hospital and the star is said to be ‘comfortable’.

He underwent hip replacement surgery after tripping on a rug while grabbing a book back in February.

Reporter Mr Ford said sources have told him Humphries' health had "worsened in the last week".

Peter said: “Things are tough. All we can do at this point in time was to do a good shout out to Barry Humphries and say Australia loves you and we will always be grateful for everything you have given us.

"I think Barry has a fighting spirit that he won't give up easily."

Weeks ago the entertainer revealed he was in 'agony' after a fall at his home in February, forcing him to undergo hip replacement surgery.

At the time, Humphries said he was hoping to be back on his feet in time for another 'one man show' to be held later this year.

Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage meeting Charles and Camilla in 2010. Picture: Getty

“I have to get back on my feet... I'm going back on tour later this year,” he said.

“The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip... you can call me 'Bionic Bazza',' he told the Sydney Morning Herald in March.

The comedian added that his medical bill “is bloody enormous”, adding “I strongly advise not breaking your hip!”