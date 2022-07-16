Met police officer sacked for punching handcuffed black child

16 July 2022, 10:39 | Updated: 16 July 2022, 10:42

A Met police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed black boy (file image)
A Met police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed black boy (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Met police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed black child.

PC Steven Martin also verbally abused the 15-year-old child who was not resisting, while he tried to arrest him in February 2021.

The boy was arrested after officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery in Waltham Forest last year. He was charged with an offence but the case against him was later dropped by the CPS.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation found Martin use ‘unnecessary and unreasonable force’ when he punched the boy while he was on the floor and in handcuffs.

Martin failed to mention the punch in his initial account of the incident and then claimed the use of violence was an accident.

He pleaded guilty to common assault in January 2022 and was sentenced to a curfew order for 14 weeks and ordered to pay costs.

Detective Superintendent Thomas Williams, from the Specialist Firearms Command, said: “PC Martin has admitted in court that his actions amounted to assault – while the use of force is an unavoidable aspect of frontline policing it must be appropriate and proportionate, and officers are rightly scrutinized for their actions.

Read more: Yazmin Oukhellou reveals she broke own arm to escape after car crash that killed boyfriend

Read more: Ivana Trump's death ruled an accident after she died in fall at home in New York

“Misconduct proceedings have now concluded and deemed PC Martin’s actions require his dismissal from the force. I hope this demonstrates to Londoners that such behaviour is not acceptable from our officers and will be dealt with through the appropriate channels.”

Martin has been barred from working for police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman died in an attack at a house on Masefield Road, Rotherham

Woman mauled to death and man injured in dog attack in Rotherham

Her body was found in the flat on St Mary's Road in Peckham

Tragic details emerge of woman, 61, who lay dead in London flat for over two years

Some schools are being shut in the heatwave next week

Heatwave: School closures announced on Monday and Tuesday as Met Office issues ‘red alert’

Ivana Trump died after a fall in her home

Ivana Trump's death ruled an accident after she died in fall at home in New York

Officials are warning lives of fit and healthy, not just vulnerable people ,will be at risk at the height of the heatwave

Emergency heatwave cobra meeting called with ‘lives at risk’ and red alert 40C warning

Penny Mordaunt said attacks against her campaign from her opponents were considered a compliment

Mordaunt insists she's 'up to the job' and says attacks on her are a 'big fat compliment'

The Queen was reportedly relieved Meghan did not attend Prince Philip's funeral

Queen said 'thank goodness Meghan isn't coming' to Prince Philip's funeral, book claims

Yazmin Oukhellou said she broke her own arm after a car crash that killed Jake McLean

Yazmin Oukhellou reveals she broke own arm to escape after car crash that killed boyfriend

The five remaining Tory leadership candidates faced tough questions on Friday night

Tory leadership hopefuls grilled on trust in politics in first live TV debate

A woman who stalked chart star Craig David left him feeling "violated" in his own home

Woman who stalked Craig David left him feeling 'violated' in his own home

Two men including Hewa Rahimpur (right) are to be extradited after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on suspicion of smuggling migrants in small boats

Two people suspected of smuggling migrants in small boats to be extradited from UK

Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a booster Covid jab

Over 50s to be offered Covid booster as new variants spread

Happy Monday's star Paul Ryder who has died aged 58

Shaun Ryder's brother and Happy Mondays bassist dies suddenly aged 58

Mum Carol Hodgson jailed for life for murdering her son

Mum jailed for life after murdering toddler after ex asked to share custody

David Venables murdered his wife Brenda at their home in 1982

Man, 89, guilty of murder after wife's body found in septic tank years after disappearance

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Met cop sacked for verbally abusing and punching handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Portugal Forest Fires

Bordeaux blazes rage and firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Biden Mideast

Joe Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East

Russia Ukraine War

More civilian casualties reported as Russia steps up onslaught in Ukraine
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka begins choosing leader to replace exiled ex-president Rajapaksa
Montana Highway Pileup

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

The Duke of Sussex (PA)

Prince Harry to make keynote speech for UN’s Mandela Day celebrations
This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro-Quintero, who was behind the killing of a US DEA agent in 1985

Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

Jamal Khashoggi

Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince
House Abortion

US House of Representatives votes to restore abortion rights

Saudi US President

Saudi crown prince greets Biden with fist bump ahead of key meeting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London