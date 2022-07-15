Yazmin Oukhellou reveals she broke own arm to escape after car crash that killed boyfriend

By Daisy Stephens

TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou has revealed she deliberately broke her own arm in order to escape the wreckage of the car after a crash that killed her boyfriend.

The 28-year-old was a passenger in the car, being driven in Turkey by her boyfriend Jake McLean earlier in July.

Their Mercedes plummeted 70ft off a road, killing 33-year-old Mr McLean and seriously injuring Ms Oukhellou.

She has spoken out about the accident, telling The Sun that in the immediate aftermath of the crash her right arm was "jammed" and she was faced with a decision to "lay there and bleed to death, or snap my own arm" in order to be able to get out of the car.

At that point she thought Mr McLean, who she had dated sporadically since 2021, was just unconscious.

"I didn't want to admit it to myself that he could be dead," the TOWIE star said.

She said she snapped her own arm "through pure adrenaline and panic" and escaped the upside-down vehicle before running up the bank and screaming for help.

She told the paper that once the ambulance arrived she tried to get them to help Mr LcLean, but said: "I think they knew."

Since the accident the star, who rose to fame on the ITVBe show, has been seen with her arm in a cast.

She told The Sun she had been left with both physical and mental scars.

"I know this will live with me forever," she said, adding she was focussing on "getting well again and dealing with what has happened".