'I am broken': Lauren Goodger's baby daughter dies two days after giving birth

10 July 2022, 18:12

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena
Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena just two days after giving birth, saying "I am broken".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Only Way is Essex star, 35, shared the news in a post on Instagram saying Lorena died on July 8.

She wrote: "Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I've ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x ... words can't describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me.

"There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine and healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can't understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken.

"I am back home from hospital me and Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven't said my goodbye yet.

"Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that's getting me through this or I wouldn't survive...

"I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day ... My Lorena I love you so much."

Read more: Lauren Goodger's ex Jake McLean dies in car crash with TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou injured

Goodger joined the ITV reality show as one of the original cast members in 2010.

Thousands of comments were left on Goodger's Instagram post, including messages of condolence from fellow TOWIE cast members.

Danielle Armstrong wrote: "Oh darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope your get the respect and privacy you need to grieve xxxx."

Georgia Kousoulou commented: "I'm so so sorry Lauren, sending you so much love & strength right now."

Amy Childs, who was also an original cast member on the show, wrote: "Sending you love Lauren xxxx."

Fellow reality stars Charlotte Crosby and Vicky Pattinson, who both found fame on Geordie Shore, also shared their concern.

Crosby, 32, who is currently pregnant with her first child, wrote: "Lauren F****ng hell I'm devastated", followed by three crying emojis.

Pattinson, 34, added: "Awww Lauren, I'm honestly so heartbroken for you... sending you all so move love."

She welcomed her first child, Larose, with her partner Charles Drury in July 2021.

Dury also commented on Goodger's post, writing: "She will always be with us."

The tragic news comes after Lauren's former boyfriend was killed in a car crash that also left fellow star Yazmin Oukhellou seriously injured.

Jake McLean, 33, who dated Ms Goodger from 2012 to 2016, was driving a car when it veered off a cliff in Turkey.

Ms Goodger, was said to be "devastated" by the accident.

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign.

Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory contest as Javid 'urged to step aside for Rishi'
Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka protesters swim in president's pool after storming official residence
A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson as PM, along with Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Race is on: Tory hopefuls launch bid to be PM as Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts
Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'
Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister
A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon

Alarmed neighbours call police after seeing 'large pigeon' - that turned out to be a dog
Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'
Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015

'Heartbroken' Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' after death of brother, 55

