Met police probe 40 new rape and sexual assault allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed

Police say they are investigating 40 new allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed and others since the broadcast of a documentary.

The Metropolitan Police say claims relating to 40 alleged victims include sexual assault and rape between 1979 and 2013.

These are in addition to 21 allegations the force was aware of prior to the BBC broadcast last month.

Commander Stephen Clayman said: "Since the broadcast of the documentary and our recent appeal, detectives have received numerous pieces of information, predominantly relating to the activities of Mohamed Al Fayed but some relating to the actions of others.

"This has led to us record 40 new allegations, relating to 40 victim-survivors and covering offences including sexual assault and rape across a time period between 1979 and 2013. These are in addition to allegations we were aware of prior to the broadcast."

Mr Clayman added: "While the majority of information we have received relates to Al Fayed's ownership of Harrods, we are contacting representatives of other organisations linked to Al Fayed to ensure anyone affected is identified and has the opportunity to speak with us."