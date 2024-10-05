Child 'trampled to death' on migrant boat while attempting to cross Channel - with several others dead

By Flaminia Luck

An unconfirmed number of people have died, including a child who was "trampled to death", following two small boat incidents off France.

It's reported a child was trampled to death in a boat.

France's Interior minister called it as "terrible tragedy" and said people smugglers "have the blood of these people on their hands".

Local newspaper, La Voix Du Nord, has reported that three people had died off Calais and one near Boulogne, with rescue operations ongoing.

A local official is due to give a press conference in Calais later.

Aujourd’hui plusieurs personnes ont péri en tentant de traverser la Manche. Un enfant est mort piétiné dans une embarcation. Épouvantable drame qui doit tous nous faire prendre conscience de la tragédie qui se joue. Les passeurs ont le sang de ces personnes sur les mains et notre… — Bruno Retailleau (@BrunoRetailleau) October 5, 2024

The French interior minister Bruno Retailleau posted on X about the incident.

He said: "Today several people died trying to cross the Channel. A child was trampled to death in a boat.

"A terrible tragedy that must make us all aware of the tragedy that is unfolding.

"The people smugglers have the blood of these people on their hands and our government will intensify the fight against these mafias who are getting rich by organising these crossings of death."

The Home Office confirmed that 395 migrants arrived in the UK crossed the English Channel on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The fatal incident comes after the Home Office confirmed that 395 migrants arrived in the UK crossed the English Channel on Friday in the first arrivals in five days.

The latest arrivals, who had travelled in seven boats, bring the total for the year to 25,639.

This compares to 25,330 by the same date last year and 33,611 in 2022.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...