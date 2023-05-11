Milan rocked by huge explosion as several cars go up in flames after van ‘bursts into flames’

Multiple vehicles ablaze in a street in Milan 'after a van exploded'. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

Central Milan has been rocked by an explosion with several cars filmed in flames in a street after a van burst into flames.

Four people are believed to have been injured. According to Italian media, a truck carrying oxygen tanks was parked up on a street corner when it exploded, setting alight several vehicles nearby.

Local police said that a van had caught fire.

Footage from Milan’s Porta Romana neighbourhood shows plumes of smoke billowing into the sky with firefighters on the scene.

Fuerte explosión en el centro de Milán 🇮🇹. Se desconocen las causas. pic.twitter.com/2zrqmr1mKJ — Ricardo Gutiérrez Zapata (@RicardoGutizap) May 11, 2023

A nearby nursery and nursing home were evacuated as smoke billowed through the area.

Milan's mayor said the blast was not due to terrorism or any criminal action.