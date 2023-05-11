Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Milan rocked by huge explosion as several cars go up in flames after van ‘bursts into flames’
11 May 2023, 11:58 | Updated: 11 May 2023, 12:54
Central Milan has been rocked by an explosion with several cars filmed in flames in a street after a van burst into flames.
Four people are believed to have been injured. According to Italian media, a truck carrying oxygen tanks was parked up on a street corner when it exploded, setting alight several vehicles nearby.
Local police said that a van had caught fire.
Footage from Milan’s Porta Romana neighbourhood shows plumes of smoke billowing into the sky with firefighters on the scene.
A nearby nursery and nursing home were evacuated as smoke billowed through the area.
Milan's mayor said the blast was not due to terrorism or any criminal action.