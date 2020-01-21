School on lockdown in Milton Keynes after pupil stabbed 'by another pupil'

Stantonbury International School was on lockdown. Picture: LBC

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a pupil was stabbed at a Milton Keynes school.

Emergency services rushed to Stantonbury International School following reports that a pupil had been stabbed in the back with a pair of scissors.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers arrived at the scene on Tuesday morning.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who remains in custody.

The school confirmed that the boy who was arrested was a Stantonbury pupil.

Several police cars and ambulances have been spotted at the scene, along with crowds of concerned parents demanding to take their children home.

A spokesperson for the school confirmed there had been an incident: "A student at Stantonbury International School has today assaulted another.

"The assaulted student is not badly injured and was immediately seen by a first aider.

"This is not a knife crime."

Stantonbury International School in Milton Keynes. Picture: Google

The school's statement confirmed that all students are now safe and have returned to their classes.

One parent, Neal Bardell, told LBC News that it was unclear what had occurred at Stantonbury.

He said: "A group of about 50 (pupils) were taken to an unlocked room with a couple of teachers. Many among these students were very upset, scared and panicked.

"I have been in constant contact with my daughter since it happened and it appears that even the teaching staff are not aware what is going on.

"Students are being kept in school until the end of the day as normal."

Another parent told the Milton Keynes Citizen: "My child told me armed police are there and teachers are saying the pupils can't go anywhere. Police have put school on lockdown."

🚨 ARREST MADE🚨@ThamesVP has arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an assault at Stantonbury International School this morning, following an incident in which a boy received a small puncture wound to his back.



More info 👉https://t.co/kR49dn3gMU pic.twitter.com/7pg3y79IWT — TVP Milton Keynes (@tvp_mk) January 21, 2020

A TVP spokesman said: "At 10.55am officers were called to Stantonbury International School, Milton Keynes following an incident in which a boy received a small puncture wound to his back. At this stage his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody at this time."

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “Officers are investigating this incident in which a boy has been injured.

“We have made an arrest and we are carrying out further enquiries.

“Officers are on scene and we are working closely with the school to offer support to them and pupils and parents at the school.”

“Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence whilst our enquiries continue.”

We have been assisting @ThamesVP with an incident at Stantonbury Campus & have taken one patient with a minor injury to Milton Keynes Hospital. Please contact TVP for all further information. — SCAS (@SCAS999) January 21, 2020

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were contacted by Thames Valley Police at 10:57 who informed us of an assault at Stantonbury Campus in Milton Keynes.

"We sent an ambulance and a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle to the school.

"One patient with a minor injury has been taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for further treatment and assessment."