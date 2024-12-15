Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours after being pictured together with daughter Bambi, one

By Chay Quinn

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked rumours of a reunion after being spotted together on a day out with their daughter Bambi.

The pair, who met on ITV's Love Island, split during the summer amid cheating rumours.

Now the pair have been spotted out and about in Cheshire with one-year-old Bambi.

They were seen exiting a venue in the millionaire's row county together, according to reports in MailOnline.

The pair's cosy joint outing has fuelled rumours of a potential reunion between the two.

Fashion influencer Molly-Mae was covered up in a brown bomber jacket, grey joggers and boots - with wannabe boxer Tommy dressed in all black apart from bright white trainers.

Tommy was holding his daughter in his arms, juggling with a takeaway drink in his other hand.

Molly-Mae has previously poured cold water on reunion rumours.

She told her followers on social media that she was hoping for her "best year yet" following the shock split.