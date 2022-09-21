Schoolgirl looked at 'hideous' material from the 'ghetto of the online world', her father tells inquest

21 September 2022, 17:41

An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell.
An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Emma Soteriou

Schoolgirl Molly Russell accessed 'hideous' material from the 'ghetto of the online world', her father told an inquest as he begged the coroner for urgent action.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ian Russell said his daughter received emails from social media giant Pinterest "promoting depressing content", including "18 depression pins you might like" and "new ideas for you in depression".

He said he was "shocked" by the material his daughter had been exposed to on the internet and how "readily available" it was on a public platform for people over the age of 13.

Molly Russell, 14, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide on social media before ending her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

The death of the teenager, who lived in Harrow, shocked people across the country, with concerns growing among parents over the impact of social media algorithms on young people and their mental health.

The Russell family has since called for immediate action on such platforms to "prevent such a young life being wasted again".

Giving evidence from the witness box, Mr Russell was taken through his witness statement, which read: "I also looked briefly at Molly's YouTube account and saw a... pattern - many normal teenage 'likes' and 'follows', but a similar high number of disturbing posts concerning anxiety, depression, self harm and suicide.

"On the family computer I saw that Molly continued to receive emails after her death from another social media platform, Pinterest.

"I was shocked to see the subject lines of the emails clearly promoting depressing content."

He added: "It is just the bleakest of worlds. It is not a world I recognise.

"It is a ghetto of the online world."

Read more: Reward of £200,000 being offered to catch killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Read more: Two Met police officers found guilty of exchanging 'sickening' WhatsApps with Wayne Couzens

Ian Russell arriving at Barnet Coroner's Court, north London.
Ian Russell arriving at Barnet Coroner's Court, north London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Russell said the "algorithms" then recommended similar content.

Coroner Andrew Walker asked Mr Russell if it was fair to describe it as "a world of despair".

Mr Russell responded: "Absolutely."

He added that he looked again on Instagram in August this year after changes had been made by Meta, but still found "horrific content".

The inquest heard that among the "hundreds of usual connections a teenager would have", there were more than 40 accounts that she followed and 10 accounts that followed Molly that "were connected, in some way, to anxiety, depression, self harm or suicide".

Mr Russell told the inquest he and Molly's mother Janet were "definitely shocked how hideous, graphic, harmful it was and concerning that it was readily available on a public platform for people who are 13 and above".

According to Instagram's guidelines, the website requires someone to be at least 13 to create an account in some jurisdictions.

Mr Walker continued to take the 59-year-old through his witness statement, in which he said he had believed Molly's change in behaviour was down to "normal teenage mood swings".

Giving evidence to the coroner, Mr Russell confirmed his statement was correct.

It read: "All the immediate family noticed a change in Molly's behaviour in around the last 12 months of her life.

"Molly became more withdrawn and spent an increased amount of time alone in her room, but she still happily contributed to family life. Molly also found it hard to get to sleep and it appeared she was often the last of us awake.

"Like most of us, Molly often had her phone with her although we had a strict rule at home of no phones at the dining table. She used that and her iPod Touch for a whole range of things.

"I knew Molly had an Instagram account and a Twitter account as I also had accounts on these platforms and we 'followed' each other, as did other members of the family.

"Molly closed the Twitter account of hers that we were all following and it was only after her death that I found out she had opened another account on Twitter.

"We talked about risks from strangers online, not giving out personal details, only sharing photographs with friends, online bullying - that type of thing.

"We thought Molly's changed behaviour in 2017 was just a reflection of normal teenage mood swings, coinciding with puberty, and although we were concerned we were not overly concerned.

"With the benefit of hindsight, I am able to recall some instances which did not seem as concerning at the time but take on more significance now."

Molly Russell took her own life in 2017.
Molly Russell took her own life in 2017. Picture: PA

The coroner asked him about a conversation the pair had in the months ahead of her death.

Mr Russell spoke to Molly about how she was feeling while the pair were driving together in September 2017, but she "brushed it off", the inquest heard.

Continuing to give evidence, Mr Russell said: "I remember talking to Molly and questioning her about the concerns we had as parents.

"They were the sort of things we may have had with her sisters or other parents would have had with their children around the world.

"I questioned her... to see if she would open up to anything that might be troubling her.

"She brushed it off and seemed to be unflustered by the question."

After telling the court what he had seen when he found his daughter after her death, Mr Russell said: "I thought to myself, how does anyone who is 14 know how to get into this state and how does someone who is 14 know how to end her life so effectively?"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Putin has again made a threat over nuclear weapons

'Don't panic - Putin knows he's losing the war and his nuclear threat is meant to get in our heads'

Breaking
Five Brits have been released by Russia

'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released

Donald Trump is being sued in New York

Donald Trump sued for alleged business fraud after being accused of 'trying to enrich himself and cheat the public'

Jonathon Cobban and Joel Borders have been found guilty of sending offensive messages

Two Met police officers found guilty of exchanging 'sickening' WhatsApps with Wayne Couzens

Olivia, 9, was shot at her home in Liverpool.

Reward of £200,000 being offered to catch killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Dean Allsop (left) and Jamie Crosbie (right)

'Dangerous' man jailed for life after stabbing neighbour to death over motorbike noise

Fuel prices have fallen after a record high

Petrol prices fall to lowest level since mid-May

A violent group gathered outside a Hindu Temple in Smethwick

Leicester violence spreads to Birmingham: Fireworks thrown at cops as 200-strong mob surrounds Hindu temple

Muhammad Taimoor admitted to 11 charges of sexual assault and was jailed for three years.

Teacher jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in classroom

The Queen's burial site will open to the public next week

Queen's burial site to open to public with first visitors able to visit Windsor Castle next week

Foreign Office minister Gillian Keegan argued that the Government's tax-cutting policies help everyone.

Tax-cutting policies are not 'trickle-down economics' and will 'help everyone', minister insists

The government has announced a package of support for businesses, including pubs

'Lifeline' as energy bills for pubs and shops to be capped under 'unprecedented' scheme

Some flights out of Russia are sold out amid fears citizens could be conscripted to fight in Ukraine

Flights out of Russia sell out amid conscription fears after Putin mobilises more troops to 'defend our motherland'

King Charles III is reportedly drawing up plans for a "slimmed-down" coronation.

King Charles 'plans slimmed-down and less expensive coronation' as Brits grapple with cost of living crisis

Liz Truss plans a taxation revolution

Truss willing to be 'unpopular' as she prepares to scrap cap on bankers' bonuses amid tax revolution

Putin appears to be readying the annexation of swathes of Ukraine

Russia set to annex huge chunks of occupied Ukraine as Putin's lackeys stoke up fears of nuclear weapons

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thomas Lane

Ex-police officer given three-year sentence in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

US president Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly

Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter with war in Ukraine, says Biden

Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left to right, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

Vladimir Putin

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Passengers from a Moscow-Belgrade flight, operated by Air Serbia, pass through the airport building in Belgrade, Serbia

Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe pays her respects to the Queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London

Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen’s funeral

Fallen palm trees after Hurricane Fiona passed though Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm and heads to Bermuda

Police inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against Shinzo Abe state funeral

Masked police officers on the balcony of a house belonging to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov during a raid in Rottach-Egern in Germany

German police raid properties linked to Putin ally Usmanov

Warship

China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

King Charles must refashion the monarchy or he risks the UK splitting, LBC's Lewis Goodall writes

King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall
Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened
Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent
donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character
San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Andrew Marr spoke about the Queen's funeral

Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London