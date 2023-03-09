MPs reject attempts to allow silent prayer outside abortion clinics after Catholic woman arrested for second time

9 March 2023, 07:07 | Updated: 9 March 2023, 07:15

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

MPs have rejected attempts to allow "silent prayer" outside abortion clinics in England and Wales, amid warnings new buffer zone measures risk making "thoughtcrime" a reality.

The decision came just days after police told a Catholic woman that 'praying is an offence' as she was arrested a second time outside an abortion clinic just weeks after being acquitted for the same offence.

Video shared online shows Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, director of anti-abortion group March for Life UK, being arrested outside the BPAS Robert Clinic in Kings Norton, Birmingham.

Officers ask Ms Vaughan-Spruce to "step outside the exclusion zone" that exists around the clinic. However, she tells officers that she is "not protesting" and "not engaging in any of the activities prohibited."

Police respond: "But you've said you're engaging in prayer, which is the offence," to which she replies: "Silent prayer."

The officer then says, "No, but you were still engaging in prayer. It is an offence," to which Ms Vaughan-Spruce answered: "I disagree." She was then arrested by six officers.

West Midlands police said: “The woman was advised to leave the area and refused, before being issued with a fixed penalty notice. When she refused to leave again, she was arrested. She has now been bailed while statements are taken from residents and people working in the area.”

Vaughan-Spruce was arrested outside the same clinic in December for violating the PSPO, but charges were dropped.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, 45, was arrested outside an abortion clinic
Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, 45, was arrested outside an abortion clinic. Picture: Twitter

The Public Order Bill contains powers to make it an offence to interfere with, intimidate or harass women accessing, or people providing, abortion services.

Protesters found guilty of breaching the "safe access zone", which would extend 150 metres from clinics, could be fined.

But a group of Tory and DUP MPs tabled an amendment aimed at ensuring no offence is committed if a person is "engaged in consensual communication or in silent prayer" outside the clinics or hospitals offering abortion services.

In a free vote, the proposal was rejected by 116 votes to 299, majority 183.

The division list showed Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Attorney General Victoria Prentis were among the 109 Conservative MPs, two of whom were tellers, who supported the amendment while 109 Tory MPs voted against.

Labour MP Stella Creasy (Walthamstow), writing on Twitter, said buffer zones had been "protected from the sabotage amendment" and it would enable women to "access an abortion in peace".

Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), added on Twitter: "Anti-choice activists who stand outside our clinics talk about a lifetime of abortion regret.

"Women generally don't regret abortions, but what stays with them - even decades on - is the invasion of their privacy by these people when they sought our help."

Alithea William, the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children's (SPUC) public policy manager, said in a statement: "It is very disappointing that MPs have rejected even this modest amendment, which was trying to ensure that thoughtcrime was not enshrined in UK law."

Officers ask Ms Vaughan-Spruce to 'step outside the exclusion zone' that exists around the clinic. However, she tells officers that she is 'not protesting' and 'not engaging in any of the activities prohibited'
Officers ask Ms Vaughan-Spruce to 'step outside the exclusion zone' that exists around the clinic. However, she tells officers that she is 'not protesting' and 'not engaging in any of the activities prohibited'. Picture: Twitter

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force

China’s Xi wants faster strengthening of military after diplomat’s US warning

Charles gave Harry permission for Harry's children to use prince and princess titles

'It's their birthright': Harry and Meghan say Lilibet was automatically 'princess' after King 'chose to give her title'

Chaim Topol has died at the age of 87

Fiddler On The Roof star Chaim Topol dies aged 87

The village affected by landslide on Serasan Island, Natuna regency, Indonesia

Dozens still missing as death toll in Indonesian landslide rises to 21

Kyle Walker's wife is reportedly considering her future

Kyle Walker's wife slams Man City ace 'caught flashing' and kissing another woman in drunken night out

Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine

At least five dead in Ukraine after Russian missile barrage

Exclusive
Trust in the Met among Londoners is extremely low after a spate of scandals

Faith in the Met plummets to less than half of Londoners - as just 4% of young women strongly trust the force

Former Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews

Veterans give evidence of ‘catastrophic’ impact of Afghan collapse

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in hospital after fall

Charles gave Harry permission for Harry's children to use prince and princess titles

King Charles 'gave Harry permission to call Archie and Lilibet prince and princess in private chat at Queen's funeral'

Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say

Snow will continue to cover parts of the UK today

Brits brace for 15 inches of snow: Met Office warns of 'risk to life' as temperatures plunge to -15C in Arctic snap

The move has been described as a major breakthrough that could pave the way for gay men to have children together

Scientists successfully create healthy mice with two biological fathers

From August 29, ULEZ will cover all of London

New Ulez cameras vandalised as backlash grows over Sadiq Khan's expansion

Chile Airport Heist

Two killed during attempted multimillion-dollar heist at airport in Chile

Tyre Nichols

Memphis police to be investigated after fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

Latest News

See more Latest News

XXXTentacion Slain Trial

DNA evidence proves men not guilty of killing US rap star, lawyer says

Georgia Protests

Georgian police use water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters

Elle Edwards was killed in a Merseyside pub

Man charged and two arrested in connection with murder of beautician Elle Edwards

Nicola Bulley was identified by dental records after lying undiscovered in a river for 23 days

Man arrested over footage shot inside police cordon on day Nicola Bulley's body was found

Sharon Stone has suggested that her role in sexually explicit thriller Basic Instinct harmed her for bid for custody of her son.

Sharon Stone suggests she lost custody of son because of her role in erotic thriller Basic Instinct
Tesla car sign

Tesla faces US probes over steering wheels falling off and fire engine crash

Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of Olivia's murder

'Gunman' accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel was 'thwarted in bid to kill intended target as he was shopping'
Police are investigating a bust-up that reportedly erupted just hours before a fatal car crash in Cardiff which left three people dead and two others in a critical condition.

Police probe caravan park 'altercation' just hours before Cardiff car crash that left three dead and two critical
Former anti-slavery commissioner Dame Sara Thornton tells Andrew Marr she has ‘grave concerns’ over the government’s new immigration legislation

Asylum law ‘puts UK with group of countries that don't want to uphold human rights', ex anti-slavery commissioner says
The Restaurant Group (TRG) has cautioned over job losses after revealing plans to shut around 35 restaurants

Wagamama and Frankie and Benny's owner to close 35 restaurants in bid to boost earnings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick baffled by caller's suggestion

Tom Swarbrick baffled after caller suggests migrants should serve time in Britain's forces

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The migrant crisis isn't about number or politics - it's about people

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues
James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet
Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy
NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants
Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit