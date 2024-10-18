Urgent appeal for man, 55, wanted following spate of mosque burglaries

Anthony Cheike is wanted following a spate of mosque burglaries. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Police have released an image of a man they urgently need to speak to following a spate of burglaries at mosques.

Large amounts of cash have allegedly been stolen from eight mosques, including one in Manor Park, Newham, east London, over the last year.

The man is described as being around 6ft 8 tall, 55-years-old with a shaved, balding head and stubble and goes by the name of Anthony Cheike.

Mr Cheike was last seen in Mitcham, south London, in May.

He is wanted for 12 offences including bail offences, failure to appear at court and burglary.

Anyone who recognises Mr Cheike is urged to contact police.