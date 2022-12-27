Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death at Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day

A man has been stabbed to death while in a nightclub with friends on Boxing Day as police launch a murder investigation. Picture: LBC

By Chris Samuel

A man has been stabbed to death while in a nightclub with friends on Boxing Day as police launch a murder investigation.

The 23-year-old was attacked at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham, shortly before midnight.

He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after emergency service were called out. His family is being helped by police.

Officers have started a murder investigation, with detectives examining CCTV footage and asking anyone who was in the area to speak to them.

No arrests have been made.

West Midlands Police’s Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

The Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham,. Picture: LBC

“We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.”

Anyone with information can speak to police using the force’s Live Chat, quoting log 3792 of 26 December.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.