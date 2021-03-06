Murder probe launched after mum goes missing with two-year-old daughter

6 March 2021, 20:58

Bennylyn Burke went missing with her two-year-old daughter on March 1
Bennylyn Burke went missing with her two-year-old daughter on March 1
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A murder probe has been launched and a man charged after the disappearance of a woman and her daughter.

Police Scotland said Bennylyn Burke, 25, was reported missing from her home in Gloucestershire on March 1 along with her two children, including her two-year-old daughter Jellica.

The force said the second child has been found and is being supported but the woman and her two-year-old's whereabout remain a mystery.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at a property in Troon Avenue, Dundee, on Friday in connection with their disappearance, and the force said he has been charged in connection with their deaths, although it did not confirm the specific charge.

He will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 25-year-old mother and her two children were reported missing from their south Gloucestershire home on Monday March 1, having been last seen on February 17.

Police are still searching for Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter
Police are still searching for Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "We are now treating the disappearances as a murder investigation and I would urge anyone with any information to please come forward and speak to us.

"This is a complex inquiry involving both local officers in Dundee and specialist resources from across Police Scotland.

"Bennylyn's next of kin have been updated on the arrest and are being supported by colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area for a considerable period of time and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation."

The force has asked anybody with information to speak to local officers or call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 1434 of March 5 2021.

