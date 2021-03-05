Breaking News

The mystery sixth person who tested positive for the Brazil variant in UK has been found
Picture: PA
A mystery sixth person who tested positive for the Brazilian coronavirus "variant of concern" in the UK has been found.

It was announced last week that six cases of the P.1 Covid-19 variant had been detected in Britain - three in England and three in Scotland.

However, one of the individuals had previously not been found as they had failed to correctly fill in their contact details.

The Brazil strain, first seen in the city of Manaus, is believed to be more contagious than the original virus, and it is also feared that the current vaccines are less effective against the variant.

All five of the other cases were linked to travel between Brazil and the UK.

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs that "five of these six people quarantined at home as they were legally required to do".

He said: "Unfortunately one of these six cases completed a test but didn't successfully complete the contact details."

Mr Hancock confirmed during the government's coronavirus press briefing that public health officials have since found the mystery sixth person and traced their contacts.

The Brazil variant is a concern to scientists because it shares similar mutations to those identified in the South African strain.

One adaptation - called E484K - could help Covid-19 evade antibodies in the immune system that would fight the virus based on experience from a vaccine or a previous infection.

Following last Sunday's announcement of the Brazil variant entering the UK, health officials managed to trace the three Scottish cases.

The trio of infections were all oil workers who were returning to their families from Brazil, via Paris and London.

Efforts are under way to find all the passengers that were on the same Heathrow to Aberdeen flight as these individuals.

This story is being updated...

