NatWest And RBS Customers Unable To Access Their Accounts Due To Technical Issue

27 August 2019, 16:31 | Updated: 27 August 2019, 16:42

Both banks have been experiencing technical problems
Both banks have been experiencing technical problems. Picture: PA

Customers have been unable to manage their accounts for more than six hours.

RBS and NatWest's websites have been down for more than six hours, and the problems are still not resolved.

NatWest confirmed on Twitter that the bank did not know when the problem would be resolved.

Both banks tweeted to let their customers know that they will need to use other methods to access their accounts.

Customers have been taking to Twitter to show their frustration.

One customer said, "this really isn't good enough!" and another called it an "awful situation."

An RBS spokesperson commented, "we are aware of the problem and are working hard to fix it."

"We are aware that customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our websites and online banking login pages. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

After 2pm some customers did tweet to say they had successfully logged in, but they were in a minority as others took to Twitter to say they still couldn't access their accounts.

