Neo-Nazi jailed for plotting to kill Asian friend who he likened to a 'cockroach'

19 October 2021, 20:27 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 20:56

Neo-nazi Matthew Cronjager has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in youth detention.
Neo-Nazi Matthew Cronjager has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in youth detention. Picture: Counter Terrorism Police

By Sophie Barnett

A teenage neo-Nazi who plotted to shoot an Asian friend who he likened to a "cockroach" has been locked up for more than 11 years.

Matthew Cronjager, 18, tried to get hold of a 3D printed gun or a sawn-off shotgun to kill his target, because he "slept with white chicks".

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Cronjager was found guilty of preparing for acts of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications on Telegram, an online messaging platform.

The court heard that the teenager had set himself up as the "boss" of a right-wing terror cell and created an online library to share right-wing propaganda and explosives-making manuals.

An undercover police officer, who had infiltrated a Telegram group called The British Hand, managed to scupper Cronjager's plans.

On the first day of his trial, Cronjager - originally from Ingatestone in Essex - admitted four charges of possessing terror documents.

On Tuesday, the defendant was sentenced to a total of 11 years and four months in youth detention.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC told him: "In giving evidence in the trial it was obvious that you are a bright and intelligent young man.

"In a way that makes the content of some of the messages you sent all the more troubling.

"In my view you are someone who played a leading role in terrorist activity where the preparations were not far advanced."

The judge noted character references he had received from Cronjager's parents and others who had known him for many years.

However, he added: "Some of the letters state that you pose no threat and where there is no victim.

"I should simply say that those are matters that are at odds with the evidence in the messaging in this case and with the victim impact statement."

Cronjager's victim had said in his statement that he felt "sad, hurt and betrayed".

He told police he thought Cronjager was joking, but later said "it broke his heart" to hear what he had been planning.

"The strange thing was it wasn't just the fact that Matt was plotting to kill me that hurt initially, it was the fact that we had been having serious conversations about our future, and we had been exchanging Christmas greetings, meanwhile in the background he was planning to make that my last Christmas, that really hurt."

The court heard the victim was left "simmering with anger" towards Cronjager and "on the brink of self harm".

Lawyer Tim Forte said Cronjager "bitterly regrets" the harm he caused and offered an apology.

In mitigation, Mr Forte argued that "young" and "immature" Cronjager could yet be integrated into society.

The court had previously heard how the defendant wanted a "revolution" based on his fascist beliefs, including hatred of non-white people, Jews, Muslims and those with a different sexual orientation to his.

He had offered to lead the UK division of an extreme right-wing group calling itself Exiled 393, telling members that his time as an army cadet had given him the necessary skills.

Cronjager even suggested setting up a collective PayPal account to buy weapons and other items for the group.

In one message, he wrote: "I was thinking more of having it to buy things like big tents or a 3D printer maybe for creating bits of 'art'," said to be code for guns.

In further messages to the undercover officer in December, he and Cronjager discussed arranging a drop-off location for 3D printed guns, the court heard, and of the supplier needing more money to pay for materials.

On the same day, Cronjager formulated his plot to kill his former friend after he boasted to him of sleeping with three white women.

The defendant told the undercover officer: "I've found someone I want to execute.

"I know it's an overall target and he's a sand n***** that f***** a white girl.

"In fact I think three of them.

"I figure we could just 'find' a double barrel shotgun and saw it down for things like this."

Cronjager then added: "They're like cockroaches", the court heard.

When asked if his former friend had raped the girls, he allegedly replied: "Nope, but it's a violation of nature.

"We're not supposed to mix race ... it's not rape by legal definition but it's kind of like rape if that makes sense.

"Violation at least."

Cronjager attempted to explain his behaviour by claiming to police he was a member of anti-fascist organisation Antifa.

But during his trial he accepted he had held extreme far-right views, saying he now felt "ashamed and disgusted" by them.

The jury was told that the defendant was on the autism disorder spectrum, with a mild level of severity, and had a high IQ.

Cronjager was sentenced to a total of 11 years and four months in youth detention.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she killed her husband

Chilling moment woman tells officers 'I admit it all' after stabbing husband to death

Manchester Airport's terminal 2 has been evacuated following a report of a "suspicious package".

Manchester Airport: Terminal 2 remains closed after 'suspicious package' found

Gracie Spinks family have spoken out on what would have been her 24th birthday

'They let her down': Woman 'killed by stalker' was failed by police, family say

Michael Gove was ambushed by anti-vaccine protesters in Westminster.

Michael Gove ambushed by anti-vaxxer mob on the streets of Westminster

Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection

Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

A furious member of the public tied up a protestor with their own banner

Watch: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

Insulate Britain have called for 10mph speed limits to be imposed during their protests

Eco protesters call for 10mph motorway speed limit so they can disrupt roads 'in safety'

Two teenagers have been arrested, police said

Two school pupils filmed attacking PCSO in north London street

Sajid Javid has warned of a 'tough winter' for the NHS

Sajid Javid warns of 'tough winter' as No10 'closely' monitors AY4.2 covid variant

The shortage of lorry drivers in the UK has caused chaos to the supply chain

Supply chain crisis: No 'visible' improvements in HGV driver shortage - RHA

The Government has outlined its net zero strategy: The Heat and Building Strategy.

Net zero strategy 'to support up to 440,000 jobs', business minister says

Roads have been closed off following the incident.

Woman, 23, dies in hit-and-run in west London

Beer prices are set to rise to £6 in London

Price of a pint 'set to rise by 30p, and could hit £6 in London'

Lord Janner, who died in 2015, denied all charges against him

‘Multiple failings’ over handling of child abuse claims against Lord Janner, report finds

Boris Johnson was speaking at the Global Investment Summit

PM: UK must lead climate action because it 'knitted the deadly tea cosy' of climate change

Heathrow Airport passenger charges are set to rise

Heathrow passengers face paying more to fly from airport under new plans

Latest News

See more Latest News

The mother rammed her car into the protesters when they refused to move.

Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school
The Tesco GetGo shop has opened in London

Tesco launches first checkout-free 'GetGo' store in London

Boris Johnson will announce the investment at the Global Investment Summit

£9.7bn overseas investment in UK will 'power economic recovery', PM says
Mark Francois called for 'David's law' to be introduced.

Tory MP calls for 'David’s law' to crack down on anonymous abuse online
Justin McLaughlin was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on Saturday

Justin McLaughlin: Teenager charged over boy's death at railway station
Former police officer James Ankrett has been jailed for five months

Police officer jailed over inappropriate relationship with vulnerable woman
The Government confirmed a target for all new heating system installations to be low carbon by 2035

£5k grants to help households replace boilers with heat pumps
Some schools have issued warnings over Netflix's new hit series, Squid Game.

Parents warned about hit Netflix show Squid Game after 'violence' in playgrounds
Three people have been injured in the blast

Ayr explosion: Family of four in serious condition after blast at house
George W Bush pictured with Colin Powell in 2002

Bush and Blair lead tributes to Colin Powell after death aged 84

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police