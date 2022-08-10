New CCTV released as police search for missing student nurse Owami Davies

Owami was last seen in Croydon. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

New footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by officers investigating her disappearance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police have scoured available CCTV to find the latest images of the 24-year-old from Grays, Essex.

She was last seen on July 7 in Derby Road, Croydon, South London.

The newly-released images were taken at about 12.30pm, and she is seen walking north on London Road, away from West Croydon. It is the last image of her that police are aware of.

She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red t-shirt, light grey joggers, slider-type shoes and she carried a white handbag over her shoulder.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who leads the investigation, said: "This latest CCTV shows Owami wearing a distinctive red top and heading towards the Norbury area.

"I would ask members of the public who were in this area, or nearby roads, to think back and call us if they remember seeing Owami and please do not underestimate how important you call could be.

"CCTV enquiries are very detailed to ensure nothing is missed. Every time a person reaches a junction it can mean that several new roads have to be examined to see which way Owami went.

"If a member of the public can give us a positive sighting in a particular road, even if they just saw her walking, that could save hours of delay and could be a huge help in finding what has happened to Owami.

Read more: Fifth arrest as police continue to investigate disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies

"I want to thank all those members of the public, local businesses and partners who have already done so much to help and support this inquiry.

"Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that Owami is found safe and well and this nightmare for her family is brought to an end. Please, if you have information tell us and help us."

Ms Davies, who was coming to the end of her studies and managed to arrange a role at Guy’s and St Thomas’ health trust, had left her home in Grays three days earlier, on July 4.

Police want to find out where Owami went. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Investigators have appealed for the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road at the time she was in the area to come forward. She crossed the road with a man as the van pulled out.

Ms Davies' mother Nicol has said: "This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police.

"Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so."

Ms Davies previously worked in A&E during the pandemic and was interested in researching diseases.

Five have been arrested during the investigation for offences of suspected murder or kidnap. They have all been bailed.

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8721 4622, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org