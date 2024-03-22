‘No intention of recalling shirt’: FA bids to shut down row over St George’s Cross on new England kit

22 March 2024, 15:01 | Updated: 22 March 2024, 15:27

The FA has no intention of recalling the new England shirt
The FA has no intention of recalling the new England shirt. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The FA has insisted it will not recall a controversial new England shirt featuring a multi-coloured St George's cross.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pressure is growing on the highly-paid executives who signed off the 'abominable' changes to the St George's Cross to make a formal announcement on the shirt's future, as anger grows over the redesign of the normally red English symbol.

It also emerged today that England bungled football shirt was designed 5,000 miles away by Nike executives in America, according to the MailOnline.

The FA has defended the design today, saying that it was "not the first time" that different coloured St George's Cross-inspired designs have appeared on England shirts.

"The new England 2024 home kit has a number of design elements which were meant as a tribute to the 1966 World Cup-winning team," a spokesperson said.

Read more: ‘Rainbow coloured abomination’: Fury over £125 England shirt with blue and purple St George’s Cross

Read more: 'Don’t mess with the St George’s Cross': Rishi Sunak speaks out amid fury over England kit

"The coloured trim on the cuffs is inspired by the training gear worn by England's 1966 heroes, and the same colours also feature on the design on the back of the collar.

"It is not the first time that different coloured St George's Cross-inspired designs have been used on England shirts.

"We are very proud of the red and white St George's cross - the England flag.

"We understand what it means to our fans, and how it unites and inspires, and it will be displayed prominently at Wembley tomorrow - as it always is - when England play Brazil."

Rishi Sunak has said that Nike "should not mess" with the St George's Cross, as he waded into the row.

Nike revealed it had altered the cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a "playful update" to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024.

The US firm said the colours were inspired by the training kit worn by England's 1966 World Cup winners.

Harry Kane modelling the new kit
Harry Kane modelling the new kit. Picture: FA

Mr Sunak's comments echo those of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said the flag was a "unifier".

Speaking to reporters in Heanor, Derbyshire, the Prime Minister said: "Obviously I prefer the original, and my general view is that when it comes to our national flags, we shouldn't mess with them.

"Because they are a source of pride, identity, who we are, and they're perfect as they are."

Sir Keir went even further than the Prime Minister, calling for the sporting brand to "reconsider" the decision to modify it.

The controversial design on the back of the collar
The controversial design on the back of the collar. Picture: Social Media

He told The Sun: "I'm a big football fan, I go to England games, men and women's games, and the flag is used by everybody. It is a unifier. It doesn't need to be changed. We just need to be proud of it.

"So, I think they should just reconsider this and change it back. I'm not even sure they can properly explain why they thought they needed to change it in the first place."

A petition on Change.org calling for a design change had already attracted more than 21,000 signatures by noon on Friday.

Rishi Sunak has said that Nike "should not mess" with the St George's Cross
Rishi Sunak has said that Nike "should not mess" with the St George's Cross. Picture: Alamy

Some football pundits and fans have criticised the design and price of the shirt since it was launched earlier this week.

An "authentic" version costs £124.99 for adults and £119.99 for children while a "stadium" version is £84.99 and £64.99 for children.

Sir Keir also called on Nike to reduce the price.

Back in 2002, the price was £39.99 - if the price rose in line with inflation, it would cost £71.90 in 2024, over £50 less than the actual price this year.

Images of the deaths have sparked outrage

Survivors detail massacre ‘by security forces’ in Burkina Faso village

Royals

