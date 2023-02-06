Nicola Bulley's partner 'extremely distraught' as CCTV images released showing the missing mum before she vanished

6 February 2023, 17:23 | Updated: 6 February 2023, 18:10

Nicola Bulley with dog Willow on the day she went missing in new CCTV footage
Nicola Bulley with dog Willow on the day she went missing in new CCTV footage. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Hannah Holland

Nicola Bulley's partner has told of the "tough time" since she disappeared as police share new CCTV footage of the missing mother and her dog on the day she vanished.

The police have released a new statement from Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell who said the family "need her back".

The mum-of-two, Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire at around 9.10am on the morning of January 27.

Nicola's phone and dog were found at around 9:30am at a bench near the river by another dog-walker.

Since then, there has been no trace of the mum with search efforts ramping up as the search continues into its second week.

Lancashire police have shared new CCTV footage, showing Nicola with her dog Willow walking towards her car as she prepares to do the school run, in the clothes she was last seen in.

Nicola's partner Paul Ansell said: "It’s been ten days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.

"This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support.

"We are also really grateful to Peter and his team from SGI for coming up and helping support the work of Lancashire Police as they continue their investigation.

"If anyone has any information which could help find Nicola, I urge them to get in touch with the police and help us provide the answers we all so badly need.”

Nicola Bulley&squot;s partner Paul Ansell shared that the family "need her back"
Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell shared that the family "need her back". Picture: Facebook

Lancashire police have said that the force is "doing all it can to find the missing mum-of-two".

They continued: "And as part of our continuing efforts, we are again appealing for anyone with dashcam or other footage to submit it to us.

"Our working hypothesis remains that Nicola, 45, sadly fell into the river for some reason, but we remain open minded, and we are continuing to carry out a huge number of enquiries.

"Our priority throughout this investigation has been on finding Nicola and providing answers for her family. They are being supported by specially trained officers."

Read More: 'Where is she?': Nicola Bulley's children 'desperately want her home' as local community remains 'in shock'

Nicola Bulley was last seen with dog Willow on the morning of January 27
Nicola Bulley was last seen with dog Willow on the morning of January 27. Picture: Lancashire Police

Ms Bulley is described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown, shoulder-length hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

Lancashire Police also confirmed that Nicola Bulley did not leave the field where she was walking Willow via Rowanwater, either through the site itself or via the piece of land at the side.w

Officers are now focusing on a river path that leads from the fields back to Garstang Road and are appealing for drivers and cyclists to come forward.

Police continue to search the river near the towpath where Nicola vanished as the search enters its second week
Police continue to search the river near the towpath where Nicola vanished as the search enters its second week. Picture: Alamy

Detective Supt Rebecca Smith said: “The team working on this investigation are completely dedicated and determined to find Nicola.

“As a mother myself, I can’t even begin to imagine what her two children are going through.

“Please be reassured that our sole focus is Nicola and that we are doing everything we can to find her.

“It is not possible to provide every piece of information to the public because to do so would detract from the investigation, but I’d like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far and for the support provided to Nicola’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“They are being supported and updated throughout.

Lancashire police also shared that they have been joined by a search team from the Specialist Group International (SGI) who are assisting them with the search of the river.

Read More: 'Something's not right': Dive squad brought into Nicola Bulley hunt say they will 'find her if she is in the river'

Read More: Extra divers called in to search for Nicola Bulley as images released of her latest appearance

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak needs to show what his intentions are on the UK's membership of the ECHR, but it's impossible to know his positions on some of the most important issues because "he never addresses them".

Andrew Marr: Who is Rishi Sunak? Is he a radical Brexiteer or a PM close to an EU deal? He can't be both.

Liz Truss has embarked on a political comeback

Unfair to blame mini-budget for interest rate hike, Liz Truss says as she rules out being PM again

Wikipedia page

Sharif overturns Pakistani Wikipedia ban for ‘hurting Muslim sentiment’

Missouri Execution

Civil rights groups seek to halt killer’s execution

Earthquake rubble

More than 2,500 dead after powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

Novelist Salman Rushdie has said his “overwhelming feeling is gratitude” in his first interview since being stabbed at a literary event in New York last year.

Author Salman Rushdie says he feels 'lucky and grateful' in first interview since New York stabbing

Earthquake rescue

Rescuers from all over the world rush to Turkey and Syria after deadly quake

Highclere Castle doubles as the set of Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey venue forced to cancel weddings due to worker shortages after Brexit

Turkey earthquake

Why was the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria so devastating?

Universal Studio's new Mario Kart ride has been slammed as 'fat phobic' after safety measures restricting waist measurements were introduced on the theme park attraction

Mario Kart ride slammed as 'fat phobic' after Universal Studio introduces size limit on latest theme park attraction

Kharkiv

Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears

Book cover

Dame Julie Andrews teams up with daughter for new picture book

Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica

Man found guilty of murdering mum and two-year-old daughter and burying bodies under kitchen floor

David Carrick kept one of his victims locked in a cupboard under the stairs

Inside rapist cop David Carrick's 'secret lair' where he locked up women and spied on his victims

Bessick played four separate characters in hit ITV series Coronation Street, as well as ITV soaps Emmerdale and The Royal.

Coronation Street actor Anthony Bessick banned from teaching after 'flirting' and sharing 'sexual fantasies' with schoolgirls
Turkey Earthquake

More than 1,900 dead after powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria

Latest News

See more Latest News

The former Premier League footballer is among those trapped under rubble after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake

Former Premier League star 'trapped under rubble' after earthquake in Turkey

Emma Pattison poses with husband George and daughter Lettie

'Gunshots heard' before Epsom College's headteacher found dead with husband and daughter at home 'near rifle range'
Officers says around 80 customers reported their vehicles stolen in the space of a month

Up to 80 cars 'stolen' from Heathrow airport parking company as man arrested on suspicion of theft
National Enquirer

Scandal-hit US tabloid The National Enquirer is sold

Protesters in foreground of burning tyres

Israeli troops kill five Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid – officials

The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to 2017-18

Man City face Premier League expulsion after being charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules
Three children stabbed in a house on Walpole Road

Baby among three children stabbed in home as woman arrested in attempted murder probe

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray has said she is "truly sorry" for letting down Carrick's victims, adding the former cop should "not have been a police officer."

Rapist cop David Carrick's urinated on victims and kept them locked in small cupboard in humiliating attacks
Henry Edward Tse

Transgender men win appeal over status change in Hong Kong

Rishi Sunak has been accused of 'willy waving' over his threats to withdraw the UK from European human rights regulations, making it easier to remove migrants from the UK.

Rishi Sunak accused of 'willy-waving' over threat to scrap European human rights rules in a bid to deport migrants

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son
Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR
Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Andy Coulson argues that Liz Truss comeback could backfire on the Tories

It's trust NOT Truss the Tories need more of

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
Desperately Seeking Wisdom offers insights into life's lessons

Craig Oliver: If there was one piece of wisdom you could pass on, what would you say?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?
Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit