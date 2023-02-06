Nicola Bulley's partner 'extremely distraught' as CCTV images released showing the missing mum before she vanished

Nicola Bulley with dog Willow on the day she went missing in new CCTV footage. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Hannah Holland

Nicola Bulley's partner has told of the "tough time" since she disappeared as police share new CCTV footage of the missing mother and her dog on the day she vanished.

The police have released a new statement from Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell who said the family "need her back".

The mum-of-two, Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire at around 9.10am on the morning of January 27.

Nicola's phone and dog were found at around 9:30am at a bench near the river by another dog-walker.

Since then, there has been no trace of the mum with search efforts ramping up as the search continues into its second week.

Lancashire police have shared new CCTV footage, showing Nicola with her dog Willow walking towards her car as she prepares to do the school run, in the clothes she was last seen in.

Nicola's partner Paul Ansell said: "It’s been ten days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.

"This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support.

"We are also really grateful to Peter and his team from SGI for coming up and helping support the work of Lancashire Police as they continue their investigation.

"If anyone has any information which could help find Nicola, I urge them to get in touch with the police and help us provide the answers we all so badly need.”

Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell shared that the family "need her back". Picture: Facebook

Lancashire police have said that the force is "doing all it can to find the missing mum-of-two".

They continued: "And as part of our continuing efforts, we are again appealing for anyone with dashcam or other footage to submit it to us.

"Our working hypothesis remains that Nicola, 45, sadly fell into the river for some reason, but we remain open minded, and we are continuing to carry out a huge number of enquiries.

"Our priority throughout this investigation has been on finding Nicola and providing answers for her family. They are being supported by specially trained officers."

Nicola Bulley was last seen with dog Willow on the morning of January 27. Picture: Lancashire Police

Ms Bulley is described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown, shoulder-length hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

Lancashire Police also confirmed that Nicola Bulley did not leave the field where she was walking Willow via Rowanwater, either through the site itself or via the piece of land at the side.w

Officers are now focusing on a river path that leads from the fields back to Garstang Road and are appealing for drivers and cyclists to come forward.

Police continue to search the river near the towpath where Nicola vanished as the search enters its second week. Picture: Alamy

Detective Supt Rebecca Smith said: “The team working on this investigation are completely dedicated and determined to find Nicola.

“As a mother myself, I can’t even begin to imagine what her two children are going through.

“Please be reassured that our sole focus is Nicola and that we are doing everything we can to find her.

“It is not possible to provide every piece of information to the public because to do so would detract from the investigation, but I’d like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far and for the support provided to Nicola’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“They are being supported and updated throughout.

Lancashire police also shared that they have been joined by a search team from the Specialist Group International (SGI) who are assisting them with the search of the river.

