'Clairvoyants', amateur sleuths and 'crackpot conspiracy' theorists anger Nicola Bulley's friends in search for mum

6 February 2023, 07:56 | Updated: 6 February 2023, 08:35

Nicola Bulley went missing as she walked a towpath along the River Wyre
Nicola Bulley went missing as she walked a towpath along the River Wyre. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Will Taylor

Amateur sleuths and people who call themselves clairvoyant have been asked to stop speculating about Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

Lancashire Police said the helpline set up to provide information on the mother-of-two's whereabouts have been inundated with self-described psychics claiming to know what happened to her.

Meanwhile, a neighbour of Ms Bulley's said she has seen a man questioning people and discussing "crackpot theories". He has apparently gone to hundreds of other missing person cases.

"It's upsetting to hear this sort of stuff from someone who has just turned up for their own interest," the unnamed neighbour said.

It has been claimed two amateur detectives arrived from Leeds with a camera to record "evidence".

Heath Gibbons, a friend of Ms Bulley's, said the community in St Michael's on Wyre was trying to "rise above" the amateur detectives.

Read more: Extra divers called in to search for Nicola Bulley as images released of her latest appearance

Ms Bulley went missing while she walked her dog
Ms Bulley went missing while she walked her dog. Picture: Lancashire Police

It comes as friends of the family asked people to stop speculating about what happened. Police condemned online speculation about the family and abuse they have received.

Meanwhile, police have drafted in specialist divers to help with the search.

Forensics expert Peter Faulding and a team will take part after initially being refused permission to join.

"We have just heard from the family of Nicola Bulley to confirm that the underwater search team from SGI will be deployed to assist @LancsPolice in the search," Mr Faulding said.

Earlier on Sunday, newly released doorbell footage showed missing mother Nicola loading the car before a school run on the day she disappeared.

Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen early on Friday, January 27, as she walked her dog on a towpath along the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre.

Read more: Head of £42,000-a-year Epsom College found dead with husband and seven-year-old daughter on school grounds

Police are searching the river on the belief Ms Bulley may have fallen in
Police are searching the river on the belief Ms Bulley may have fallen in. Picture: Lancashire Police

Her mobile phone was found on a nearby bench and police have confirmed it was still connected to a Teams conference call when it was found.

The dog's harness and lead was also found on a bench while the springer spaniel was found loose and in an "agitated" state between the river and bench and was found around an hour after she was last seen.

Nicola is described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown shoulder-length hair.

At the time of going missing, she was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

