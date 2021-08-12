New Zealand borders to stay closed until start of next year

12 August 2021, 06:16

Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand will not reopen its borders this year
Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand will not reopen its borders this year. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

New Zealand will keep its borders closed to international travellers until the start of next year at the earliest.

The South Pacific nation has completely eradicated coronavirus but will not allow arrivals from overseas until its vaccine rollout is completed at the end of 2021.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "While the pandemic continues to rage overseas, and the virus continues to change and mutate, the best thing we can do is lock in the gains achieved to date while keeping our options open."

From the first quarter of next year, New Zealand will begin allowing international travellers to arrive on a carefully managed basis.

Read more: Australia and New Zealand slammed for Rugby League World Cup withdrawal

Watch: UK is 'pursuing herd immunity again' says New Zealand pandemic adviser

Ms Ardern added that double-jabbed arrivals from low-risk countries would not be told to self-isolate, while those arriving from medium-risk countries would need to complete some form of quarantine.

Anyone arriving from a high-risk country or who has not been vaccinated will need to stay in a quarantine hotel run by the military for 14 days.

She also said the government planned to follow the advice of experts and maintain New Zealand's Covid elimination strategy, despite some in the country questioning the feasibility of maintaining a zero-tolerance approach to the virus once international travel resumes.

Read more: UK ‘closing in on agreement’ with New Zealand in trade talks - Truss

Read more: Harry and Meghan considered New Zealand move - governor-general

Officials also said they would delay second shots of the Pfizer jab in order to speed up first shots to protect more people as the threat of the Delta variant grows.

The vaccine rollout has been much slower than in most developed nations, although it is beginning to accelerate.

New Zealand's success in erasing the virus has allowed life to return almost to normal.

The country, which has a population of five million people, has reported just 26 deaths since the pandemic began.

That has been achieved in part by closing borders to those who are not residents or citizens.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The odds of asteroid Bennu have slimmed, according to Nasa

Odds of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth higher than previously thought - Nasa
A large bushfire rips through the countryside of the province of Enna near the city of Aidone in Sicily.

Sicily reports 48.8C amid Italian wildfires - Europe's 'hottest ever' recorded temperature
Poland Politics

Polish parliament votes in favour of bill seen as limiting media freedom
A woman sits near a fountain in a street of Catania, Sicily (Salvatore Cavalli/AP)

Italy swelters as Spain and Portugal brace for coming heatwave
Pat Hitchcock

Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dies aged 93

Justin Bieber

Bieber leads nominations for this year’s MTV Video Awards

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prince Andrew extradition 'depends on Boris Johnson', says Human Rights Lawyer

Prince Andrew extradition depends on Boris Johnson, says human rights lawyer
'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica
James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'
Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns
TfL Commissioner Andy Byford was speaking to LBC

TfL Chief pledges to 'look again' at any LTNs 'which are causing real problems'
Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming to have 'forgotten' his own A-level results

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming he has 'forgotten' his A-level results

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London