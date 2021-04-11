Newborn baby found dead in Morrisons car park

11 April 2021, 15:41

The tragic discovery was made in the car park of Morrisons in Bilston
The tragic discovery was made in the car park of Morrisons in Bilston. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

An urgent search has been launched for the mother of a newborn baby found dead in the car park of a Morrisons.

The tragic discovery was made at the supermarket in Bilston, West Midlands, and police say they are worried the mother is "in really need of help".

A police statement said: "We're urgently trying to find the mother of a newborn baby who has been found dead on a supermarket car park in Bilston today.

"We were alerted by a member of the public who made the tragic discovery at Morrisons.

"At the moment we do not know when the baby was born or how they came to be on the car park.

"We're extremely concerned for the welfare of the baby's mother, and urgently appealing for her or anyone who knows who she is to come forward."

Detective Inspector Jim Edmonds, from the West Midlands Police public protection unit, said: "This is a truly tragic discovery, and we've been treating the scene and the baby with the utmost care and dignity today.

"While we don't yet know what has happened, what we do know is that there must be a mother out there who is in real need of help and she is my absolute priority at the moment.

"We have been checking CCTV and speaking to hospitals, but it may be that the mother or someone who knows who she is sees this appeal.

"I really want to speak to her to make sure she's OK, and to ensure that she can get the help that she urgently needs."

