NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens: staff had been in line for a higher pay rise

9 March 2021, 14:21 | Updated: 9 March 2021, 14:23

Plans set out in 2019 had budgeted for NHS pay to increase by 2.1% this year, Sir Simon Stevens said
Plans set out in 2019 had budgeted for NHS pay to increase by 2.1% this year, Sir Simon Stevens said. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The head of the NHS in England has confirmed healthcare staff had been in line for a higher pay rise and insisted they should be “properly rewarded” for their work during the pandemic.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said plans set out in 2019 had budgeted for NHS pay to increase by 2.1% this year.

However, he acknowledged that things have changed since then.

READ MORE: Matt Hancock swerves Commons question on NHS 1% pay rise proposal

READ MORE: Government urged to make U-turn over 'unacceptable' 1% NHS pay rise as backlash grows

It comes after the Government defended plans to give some NHS staff in England a 1% pay rise.

Sir Simon said he thought the Government’s overall approach was the right one, and that the issue should be resolved by an independent pay review body which needs to be able to do its work “without fear or favour”.

Sir Simon gives evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care Committee
Sir Simon gives evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care Committee. Picture: PA

He told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee: "You would expect the head of the health service to want to see properly rewarded NHS staff, particularly given everything that the service has been through over the course of the last year.

"And so I think the right way to resolve this is the path the Government has actually set out which is to ask the independent pay review bodies to look at all of the evidence... and be able to independently make a fair recommendation so that NHS staff get the pay and reward that they deserve."

Sir Simon said frontline staff being properly rewarded is "entirely right".

Asked whether there has been consideration for a bonus to be paid to NHS staff, he responded: "That needs to be seen in the context of the overall judgments that the Government will make on NHS pay in the round.

"And I agree with you that coming out of the past year and everything that NHS staff have been through, proper recognition for that is entirely right.

"And that goes with the grain of what the public want to see, none of which is to ignore the broader economic context facing the country.

"As the head of the NHS, I'm wanting to make sure that staff get proper reward and not only support through that mechanism, but also fundamentally what staff want to see are a broader range of measures including further increases in the workforce to deal with some of the intense workforce pressures."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police tape (Rui Vieira/PA)

Belgian PM flies rainbow flag after killing sparks fear of homophobia motive
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has introduced a raft of changes to its film ceremony

Nomadland and Rocks lead diverse Bafta nominations with four women up for best director
Paramedics prepare the transport of a patient with Covid-19 disease from the Usti nad Orlici Hospital, Czech Republic, to the Raciborz Hospital in Poland (Josef Vostarek/AP)

Overwhelmed Czech hospitals transport coronavirus patients abroad
Reports in Japan say the Tokyo Olympics will be staged without overseas spectators

Tokyo Olympics 'will go ahead without overseas spectators', report suggests
The fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Trees felled in quest to rebuild spire of fire-ravaged Notre Dame
Trevor Peacock played Jim Trott in the comedy series Vicar of Dibley

Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock dies aged 89

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Meghan and Harry have spoken their truth and we don't want to accept it'
Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller
Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC
I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien
The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Ben Kentish

Boris Johnson urges caution when it comes to ending lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London