Nicky Morgan Rules Out A Brexit Party Election Pact

14 September 2019, 09:33

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said "there is no intention, no possibility" of a pact with the Brexit Party.

The frontbencher told LBC presenter Andrew Castle that anybody who votes for the Brexit Party, is risking "letting Jeremy Corbyn into power."

An electoral pact with the Brexit Party would see the party stand aside for some Conservative Party candidates if a No Deal Brexit could promised by the end of the month.

But Nicky Morgan insists that this is not the intention of the Conservative Party.

Nicky Morgan Rejects Brexit Party Pact Idea
Nicky Morgan Rejects Brexit Party Pact Idea. Picture: PA

When asked by Andrew how much confidence voters can have in Boris Johnson as leader of the country, Morgan said: "He has shown determination, an approach to the country in terms of wanting to solve the problems we face, having an active and vigorous domestic agenda.

"And I fully support him in that."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace Blenheim Palace

Vast swathes of Mugabe's funeral stadium empty as coffin on display

Spain floods: At least five dead and thousands evacuated as torrential rain batters the south

Saudi Arabia: Drone attack sparks fire at world's largest oil processing facility

Two asteroids to pass by Earth in a day, says NASA

The News Explained

Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election
Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?