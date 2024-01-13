Nine arrested after pro-Palestine protest in London - as 1,700 officers patrolled the capital

13 January 2024, 21:27 | Updated: 13 January 2024, 21:33

Protests have been taking place across London since the war in Gaza broke out in October
Protests have been taking place across London since the war in Gaza broke out in October. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly and Jasmine Moody

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters took to the capital's streets on Saturday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza - with nine arrested.

A huge Met operation was under way with more than 1,700 officers patrolling the streets of London, as hundreds of thousands gathered to protest against the ongoing war in Gaza.

Protesters who "intentionally push the limit" by writing offensive messages on placards and chanting inappropriate slogans had been warned they face arrest.

Forces were even drafted from outside of London.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act, by distributing leaflets.

Three more were arrested for inciting racial hatred - one related to a placard, whilst the other two relating to chanting.

Two more arrests were for racially aggravated public order offences.

The ninth arrest was made for the possession of stickers to be used for criminal damage.

The protest was part of a global day of action, involving 30 other countries, coming after the UK and US carried out air strikes against Houthi bases in Yeman.

This had been the seventh march to have been organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign taking place in London since Hamas attacked Israel in October.

During today's march, protesters waved banners and placards saying "end the siege" and "ceasfire now".

Several protesters made references to the military action, with one man holding a placard claiming the UK and US "want war" and that Yemen "supports Palestine", while one speaker told crowds at Parliament Square that RAF planes were "flying where they do not belong".

Those in attendance were not allowed to march away from their designated route and speeches had a strict end time.

Forces were even drafted from outside of London. Picture: Gett

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, said on Saturday that he had been briefed by Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on plans to "ensure order and safety" during the protest.

"I back them to use their powers to manage the protest and crack down on any criminality," Mr Cleverly said.

Read More: US launches fresh waves of strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

Read More: Israeli military ‘finds traces of hostages in tunnel in Gaza Strip’

There was concern the march could be particularly tense following recent strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, with fears the conflict in Gaza could spread into a regional war.

It comes after the United States carried out more air strikes in Yemen overnight, two days after joint action by the UK and US hit more than 60 targets.

Protestors have been warned: 'Don't cross the line.'. Picture: Getty

Protesters have also been warned they are not to go anywhere near the Israeli embassy in west London.

On Sunday a pro-Israel rally will be held in Trafalgar Square from 2.30pm.

While the majority of protests in recent months have gone ahead without large-scale disorder, there are recurrent examples of pro-Palestinian protesters marching with anti-Semitic slogans on their placards.

There have been repeated examples of placards, banners and other items being carried or worn, or statements being chanted, that have "crossed the line" into religiously or racially aggravated offences or crimes under the Terrorism Act, the force said.

The Met's Counter Terrorism Command has launched around 30 investigations into suspected offending at protests since October 7, the majority of which relate to potential terrorism offences.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who will lead the policing operation this weekend, said: "We absolutely recognise the passion and strength of feeling sparked by the ongoing conflict and we respect the right of those who wish to protest and have their voices heard to do so.

"We police without fear or favour and where our policing approach differs it is a response to the intelligence and the nature of the event, not those taking part or the cause they represent.

"Officers are present primarily to ensure the safety of those involved, but where we see offences taking place, or where we are made aware of them either online or by other means, we will not hesitate to act.

"These protests and the offences connected to them have been widely reported on in the media and have been the subject of extensive discussions online.

"It is really disappointing that despite this, we have continued to see people turning up carrying placards, wearing clothing or chanting slogans that, certainly by this stage, they should know will cause alarm or distress to others.

"I would appeal to those attending any protest event, whether this weekend or in the future, to consider how their actions will impact on the safety and security of others.

"Those who intentionally push the limits of what may cross the line into criminality will face the consequences.

"I would encourage anyone at the protests who feels unsafe, or sees anything they are concerned about, to speak to an officer."

