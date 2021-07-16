Norovirus: Health experts warn of outbreak as Covid restrictions ease

16 July 2021, 20:30

Norovirus outbreaks are increasing in England.
Norovirus outbreaks are increasing in England. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Health experts have warned that there could be a norovirus outbreak as Covid restrictions are lifted over summer.

The highly infectious bug – which causes vomiting and diarrhoea – is usually common in winter months.

Public Health England (PHE) experts have warned that cases are on the rise.

Reports of outbreaks in nurseries and childcare facilities were much higher than expected for summer months, but there has been an increase in cases for all age groups, PHE said.

In the last five weeks, 154 outbreaks were notified – a jump from the average of 53 outbreaks for the same time period in the previous five years.

The virus is transmitted through contact with those infected or contaminated surfaces, but normally only lasts for a couple of days once a person is infected.

Read more: UK records more than 50,000 new Covid cases in a day for first time since January

Read more: Major English hospital cancels vital operations as Covid admissions rise

Professor Saheer Gharbia, deputy director of PHE's National Infection Service, said: "Norovirus, commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, has been at lower levels than normal throughout the pandemic with less opportunity to spread between people in the community, but as restrictions have eased we have seen an increase in cases across all age groups.

"Symptoms include sudden onset of nausea, projectile vomiting and diarrhoea but can also include a high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs.

"Stay at home if you are experiencing norovirus symptoms and do not return to work or send children to school or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

"As with Covid-19, hand washing is really important to help stop the spread of this bug, but remember, unlike for Covid-19 alcohol gels do not kill off norovirus so soap and water is best."

PHE advised that bedding and clothing of those affected should be washed at 60C, using disposable gloves to handle contaminated items.

It was also suggested that those who are ill avoid cooking until two days after symptoms stop, as the virus can be passed on through contaminated foods too.

People showing symptoms should avoid visiting their GP or hospital but can contact NHS 111 or talk to their GP by phone if they are worried.

Latest News

See more Latest News

An officer serving with Greater Manchester Police has been charged with a number of offences

Serving police officer charged with misconduct and sexual assault
France trips will still require people to isolate even if fully vaccinated

Arrivals from France to England must isolate after Monday even if double jabbed
A number of new emojis have been proposed, including a pregnant man and a multi-racial handshake

Pregnant man among new emojis proposed for launch

Two arrests have been made after the Euro 2020 final

Euro 2020 final: Two arrests after allegations men stole items to get people into Wembley
Stephen Green has admitted stalking after sending a riot van to check on his ex.

Police officer admits stalking ex after sending riot van to her house
More than 50,000 Covid cases were recorded

UK records more than 50,000 new Covid cases in a day for first time since January

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Care boss: Govt is 'picking at the edges' of issues in adult care

Care boss: Government is 'picking at the edges' of the 'fundamental' problem in adult social care
Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London