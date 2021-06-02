Breaking News

'Nothing in the data' to suggest delay to June 21 lifting of lockdown in England, PM says

2 June 2021, 13:49 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 14:23

Boris Johnson has said he has not seen anything to suggest a delay to June 21
Boris Johnson has said he has not seen anything to suggest a delay to June 21. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has insisted there is "nothing in the data" to suggest the June 21 lifting of coronavirus restrictions will not go ahead.

However he added that the data is "still ambiguous" and "we just need to give it a little bit longer" before a firm decision is made.

"I can see nothing in the data at the moment that means we can't go ahead with step four, or the reopening on June 21 but we have got to be so cautious," the Prime Minister said.

"Because there's no question. The ONS data on infection rates is showing an increase, we always knew that was going to happen, don't forget.

"We always said that the unlocking steps that we've taken, would lead to increases in infection. What we need to work out is to what extent the vaccination programme has protected enough of us, particularly the elderly and vulnerable against a new surge.

"And there I'm afraid the data is just still ambiguous.

Read more: Covid-19: UK set to hit vaccine milestone one day after zero deaths reported

"The best the scientists can can say at the moment in their guidance to us is that we just need to give it a little bit longer and I'm sorry that's frustrating for people, I know that people are wanting a clear answer about the way ahead for June 21st, but we've just got to wait a little bit longer."

His comments will encourage those who felt the wind was blowing in favour of the June 21 date being postponed, but it does not commit the Prime Minister to reopening.

His remarks about waiting to see to what extent the vaccines have been breaking the link between cases and deaths come ahead of the expected announcement that 75% of adults have had their first jab across the UK.

Zero daily deaths were reported for the first time this year on Tuesday

In a speech on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock will praise the role of the NHS dispensing vaccines and say the Government "backed lots of horses" in putting money into jabs.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tim Martin was quoted in The Telegraph as calling for more EU migration

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin denies staff shortages have been caused by Brexit
General view of alcohol in a pub

Free beer becomes latest incentive for Americans to get vaccinated
A worker loads AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines produced by Siam Bioscience factory in Nonthaburi province, Thailand

AstraZeneca starts delivering Thailand-made jabs amid production schedule fears
Russian opposition figure Dmitry Gudkov

Russian opposition activists due in court amid crackdown on dissent
US President Joe Biden in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Biden prioritises US voting rights bill amid mounting restrictions
Isaac Herzog

Veteran politician Isaac Herzog elected president of Israel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Wetherspoons boss pushing to recruit EU workers is a 'national scandal,' says union

Wetherspoons boss pushing to recruit EU workers is a 'national scandal,' says union
Nick Ferrari's fiery debate with train driver who brands driverless tube plans as 'fantasy'

Nick Ferrari's fiery debate with train driver who brands driverless tube plans as 'fantasy'
Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes
Lord Sumption told LBC there is no justification for delaying the 21 June lockdown end date

'No justification for delaying 21 June lockdown end date', Lord Sumption argues
'The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does already'

'The UK can give away more Covid-19 vaccines than it does already'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London