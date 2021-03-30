Crowd of students defies rule of six in Nottingham park before ‘brawl’ breaks out

30 March 2021, 12:59 | Updated: 30 March 2021, 13:41

By Will Taylor

Shocking footage has emerged of a large crowd of unruly students ignoring the rule of six on the day England's lockdown eased, shortly before a brawl broke out.

Clashes broke out after hundreds of students gathered in the Arboretum in Nottingham, on Monday to enjoy drinks in the sunshine.

Multiple groups of more than six people gathered in the park as rules were eased, despite government and police warnings to maintain social distancing.

As of yesterday six people, or two full households, are allowed to meet outside including in back gardens.

In raucous scenes in the park, fights broke out and people were seen spraying drinks in the air.

“The sun’s out, everyone’s feeling happy again, that’s what’s important,” one said.

“You feel good, you see people around, you see friends that you know,” another added.

A clean up operation is under way today after bins were left overflowing and rubbish was strewn across the open space.

Residents have been left disgusted by the scenes.

Natalia, 31, and her daughter Amelia, 11, who live near the Arboretum, walk through the park to go to school.

Natalia told the Nottingham Post: “This is every morning, and they are not doing anything to stop it.

“Girls and boys peeing in the bushes, empty bottles thrown everywhere.

“There’s alcohol, there’s fighting, it’s horrible.”

The Arboretum Residents' Association said: “I feel sorry for the police but they were not dispersing them. There was a sea of people - you could smell the cannabis in the street and the noise was horrendous.

"It is not a park anymore it is a playground for students. We can't face this the whole summer."

LBC has contacted Nottinghamshire Police for comment.

