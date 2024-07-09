Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win

9 July 2024, 07:00

Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win
Novak Djokovic blasts 'disrespectful' Centre Court crowd following straight-sets Wimbledon win.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Novak Djokovic has accused the Centre Court crowd of 'disrespect' following his straight-sets win over Holger Rune at Wimbledon.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, often referred to as the 'bad boy' of Tennis, delivered the bizarre rant following the of his fourth round match against the Dane.

As part of an awkward post-match interview, the world number two hit back after calls of 'Ruuuuuuu-ne' resonated from Centre Court, as the crowd backed his opponent.

It led many to speculate whether the star had misheard the crowds cheers as booing.

Djokovic, 37, secured the straight sets win 6-3 6-4 6-2 before accusing the crowd of disrespectful chants.

"And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player - in this case me - have a goooooooood night," declared Djokovic as part of his post-match interview.

Despite interviewers pointing out that the crowd's chants may not have been boos, Djokovic was having none of it.

"They were. They were [disrespecting me]," he continued, "I am not accepting it. No no no. I know they were cheering for Rune but that's an excuse to also boo."

However, moments later following Djokovic's comments, Rune admitted that his name could have easily been misheard as a boo towards the champion, who is vying for his eighth Wimbledon title.

It's not the first time the tennis ace and his team have hit back at fans, with Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker saying he deserved more respect from crowds in Paris after his 2019 French Open clash against Roger Federer.

It comes as news emerged of Wimbledon's back-up plan in case Princess Kate cannot attend the finals presentation due to cancer treatment.

Kate has been the Patron of the All England Club since 2016 and so attends Wimbledon annually to present the trophies.

