England star Jack Grealish announces he is expecting first child with long-term partner Sasha Attwood

Jack Grealish and partner Sasha Attwood are expecting their first child. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Jack Grealish and his partner Sasha Attwood have announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple took to social media to share the heartwarming news with fans.

Sharing an image of her baby bump, Sasha wrote on Instagram: "Half of me, half of you - beyond blessed ✨🤍🙏🏻."

Grealish, 28, added: "Life’s biggest blessing 👶🏻."

The couple have been together since their school days. Picture: Instagram

England and Premier League stars have been quick to congratulate the couple following the announcement.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane commented: "Congratulations!! ❤️❤️."

While Jude Bellingham replied: "Congrats brother❤️."

Tottenham Hotspur and England star James Maddison added: “Congrats both of you!”

The couple have been together since their youth, both attending the same school in Solihull.

Grealish made headlines this summer after England manager Gareth Southgate failed to select the attacker for his 26-man Euro 2024 squad.

The childhood sweethearts have used the off-season to enjoy some time abroad, with the couple sharing images on Instagram of their trip to Sardinia.

Jack Grealish has won three Premier League titles since joining Manchester City from Aston Villa. Picture: Instagram

Last December, the couple’s home was raided while the Premier League winner was away playing for Manchester City.

Sasha, alongside much of Grealish's family, was watching the game when thieves stole £1 million worth of watches and jewellery.

Grealish described the attack as 'traumatic' in an Instagram post following the incident.

At the time, a source told the Mailonline: “Jack is particularly angry about the impact this has had on Sasha.

“They've been together nearly half of his life and he loves her to bits.

“He will now do anything to protect her. They've got their dream home but it means nothing if she's not happy and Jack wants her to feel as safe in it as possible.”