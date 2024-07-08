England star Jack Grealish announces he is expecting first child with long-term partner Sasha Attwood

8 July 2024, 10:26

Jack Grealish and partner Sasha Attwood are expecting their first child
Jack Grealish and partner Sasha Attwood are expecting their first child. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Jack Grealish and his partner Sasha Attwood have announced they are expecting their first child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couple took to social media to share the heartwarming news with fans.

Sharing an image of her baby bump, Sasha wrote on Instagram: "Half of me, half of you - beyond blessed ✨🤍🙏🏻."

Grealish, 28, added: "Life’s biggest blessing 👶🏻."

The couple have been together since their school days
The couple have been together since their school days. Picture: Instagram

England and Premier League stars have been quick to congratulate the couple following the announcement.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane commented: "Congratulations!! ❤️❤️."

While Jude Bellingham replied: "Congrats brother❤️."

Tottenham Hotspur and England star James Maddison added: “Congrats both of you!”

The couple have been together since their youth, both attending the same school in Solihull.

Grealish made headlines this summer after England manager Gareth Southgate failed to select the attacker for his 26-man Euro 2024 squad.

The childhood sweethearts have used the off-season to enjoy some time abroad, with the couple sharing images on Instagram of their trip to Sardinia.

Jack Grealish has won three Premier League titles since joining Manchester City from Aston Villa.
Jack Grealish has won three Premier League titles since joining Manchester City from Aston Villa. Picture: Instagram

Last December, the couple’s home was raided while the Premier League winner was away playing for Manchester City.

Sasha, alongside much of Grealish's family, was watching the game when thieves stole £1 million worth of watches and jewellery.

Grealish described the attack as 'traumatic' in an Instagram post following the incident.

At the time, a source told the Mailonline: “Jack is particularly angry about the impact this has had on Sasha.

“They've been together nearly half of his life and he loves her to bits.

“He will now do anything to protect her. They've got their dream home but it means nothing if she's not happy and Jack wants her to feel as safe in it as possible.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said there is no time to waste when it comes to fixing the economy.

No time to waste to fix economy, says new Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Yvette Cooper has branded the Rwanda scheme a "complete con."

Yvette Cooper launches audit of "complete con" Rwanda scheme in bid to 'get money back'

Russian missiles struck multiple targets in Ukraine this morning including Ukraine's biggest children's hospital

Russia strikes Kyiv children’s hospital as Putin launches hypersonic missile attack on multiple targets across Ukraine

One of the machines is installed in a US shop

Gun owners in three US states can now buy ammunition from vending machines

Police are investigating the mysterious death of barman Alex Marangon

Mystery of barman, 25, found beaten to death after shamanic ritual ceremony in Venice

The UK’s youngest MP Sam Carling has hit back at critics who say he ‘doesn’t have any experience’ to do the job.

UK’s youngest MP hits back at critics who say he ‘doesn’t have any experience’ to do the job

Pubs in England will be able to stay open late on Wednesday so punters can watch the Three Lions play in the Euro 2024 semi final.

Pubs in England can stay open until 1am for Euro 2024 semi final on Wednesday

Callum Fahim, inset, has flown home after abandoning his search for Jay

TikToker abandoned search for Jay Slater and flew home after receiving threats someone is ‘going to find you’

Antonya Cooper, 77, died over the weekend after being diagnosed with incurable breast, pancreatic and liver cancer.

Mother who admitted helping end the life of her terminally ill son 40 years ago dies

Marcus Fysh had been MP for Yeovil since 2015 but lost his seat to the Liberal Democrats on Thursday.

Former Tory MP quits 'unelectable' party after losing seat

A left-wing coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon has won the most seats in the French election but failed to win an outright majority in a bruising night for centrist Macron and far-right Le Pen.

Left wing coalition tops France election but fails to win outright majority in bruising night for Macron and Le Pen

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to allow homes on greenbelt land as part of a plan to kickstart the UK's economic growth.

Homes on green belt: Rachel Reeves sets out homebuilding plans to boost growth in first speech as Chancellor

Brits are set to endure more sodden summer days - as legendary forecaster John Kettley is asked where the sun has gone by LBC's Rachel Johnson.

Exact date sodden summer is set to end as Brits brace for more July drizzle next week

Sir Keir Starmer said work has already begun to build closer ties with the European Union following Labour's win.

Lammy vows 'ambitious' new relationship with EU as government seeks closer ties to Europe after election win

France's far-right National Rally party is projected to finish third in parliamentary elections - defying expectations that Marine Le Pen's bloc would win an outright majority.

Le Pen's far-right 'fail to win majority' as Macron's PM offers resignation after heavy losses

A Labour MP says his house has been attacked with a sledgehammer - after Jess Phillips said she was subject to intimidation during her campaign.

Labour MP 'has home attacked with sledgehammer' after Jess Phillips intimidation during election

New Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is set to launch the Border Security Command as part of the Labour government's plan to crack down on gangs smuggling migrants across the English Channel.

Yvette Cooper launches Border Security Command to 'smash Channel gangs' as leader search begins
x

Downpours disrupt summer of sport as Wimbledon paused and sodden British GP at Silverstone

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Palestine's president Mahmoud Abbas that his state has an 'undeniable right' to be recognised as part of a Middle East peace process.

Starmer says recognition of Palestine is an 'undeniable right' in call with territory's president Abbas
Jay Slater disappeared on June 17

'Everything stinks': Missing Jay Slater’s dad speaks out after mysterious 'Johnny Vegas' identified
Jess Phillips said the General Election was the worst vote she had ever stood in

Labour's Jess Phillips says opposition activists 'abused her because they were idiots, not because they were Muslims'
Rob Burrow's funeral took place on Sunday

Crowds line the streets as family, friends and teammates gather for funeral of rugby league legend Rob Burrow
James Roddis will appear in court

Highly decorated former army major-general to appear in court charged with sexual assault

x

Mother took her own life at Swiss suicide clinic 'to punish husband for getting custody of their children'
Jay Slater's movements after leaving the Airbnb are unknown

Jay Slater left remote house after unidentified woman 'falsely told him buses ran every 10 minutes', as mystery deepens
Nigel Farage's Reform UK are a 'threat to national security', Labour's Jonathan Reynolds has warned

Nigel Farage's Reform UK 'threaten national security and economic prosperity', Labour Cabinet minister warns

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

