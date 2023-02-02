Ofgem tells energy firms to stop force-fitting prepayment meters after British Gas agents broke into home to fit them

2 February 2023, 21:24 | Updated: 2 February 2023, 21:43

British Gas has been allowing agents to break into vulnerable people's homes to install meters
British Gas has been allowing agents to break into vulnerable people's homes to install meters. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Energy regulator Ofgem has ordered suppliers to stop force-fitting prepayment meters after an investigation found British Gas debt agents broke into vulnerable people's homes to install them.

Following the investigation, British Gas announced it had stopped force-fitting prepayment meters and apologised for the way some customers had been treated.

The controversial practice sees energy companies apply to the courts for permission for debt agents to force their way into customers' homes and fit a meter if they fall behind on bills.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s chief executive, told The Times that a warning had been issued to all energy supplies to suspend the breaking into homes and force-fitting of equipment.

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “These are extremely serious allegations from The Times. We are launching an urgent investigation into British Gas and we won’t hesitate to take firm enforcement action.

“It is unacceptable for any supplier to impose forced installations on vulnerable customers struggling to pay their bills before all other options have been exhausted and without carrying out thorough checks to ensure it is safe and practicable to do so.

“We have launched a major market-wide review investigating the rapid growth in prepayment meter installations and potential breaches of licences driving it."

Read more: Households will see largest increase to water bills in almost 20 years from April when they soar to £448 a year

Regulator Ofgem previously said it should only be a last resort and never used against people in "very vulnerable situations", while business and energy secretary Grant Shapps said it should stop.

But an investigation by The Times has found British Gas continued to do so, after a reporter joined Arvato Financial Solutions – a company used by the energy giant to chase debts.

In one case, debt agents broke into a single father-of-three's home to install a prepayment meter during freezing conditions, and in another instance they force-fit one at the home of a young mother who had a four-week-old baby and was facing soaring energy bills.

Job notes showed British Gas customers had forced prepayment meter fittings at the home of a woman in her 50s who was thought to have "severe mental health bipolar", a woman who had "mobility problems and is short sighted" and a mother whose daughter "is disabled and has a hoist and [an] electric wheelchair".

British Gas has been force fitting prepayment meters
British Gas has been force fitting prepayment meters. Picture: Alamy

British Gas said the forced fittings had been suspended and was investigating the "deeply concerning" revelations.

"This is not who we are — it's not how we do business," the business said.

Mr Shapps said he was "horrified" and said ministers would be "demanding answers to ensure this system failure is addressed".

When a prepayment meter is installed, customers have to pay by topping up their balance, which they can do on an app on their smartphone or by visiting a shop.

Read more: PM says 'children deserve to be in school' after less than half of schools in England open fully on 'Walkout Wednesday'

After fitting, British Gas typically charges £6.50 from their balance to pay back debts, while hundreds is added to cover charges for the debt collectors.

This comes as Centrica, the owner of British Gas, announced it expects net profits to increase sevenfold after energy prices soared, which has drawn criticism as Brits struggle to pay their bills.

Campaigners have been furious at big energy firms making enormous profits will Brits struggle to make ends meet
Campaigners have been furious at big energy firms making enormous profits will Brits struggle to make ends meet. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for Centrica said "protecting vulnerable customers is a priority" and it was "taking these allegations seriously".

It was also found that Arvato workers are encouraged to force-fit meters through bonuses, which can incentivise them to ignore vulnerabilities – defined by Ofgem as people at retirement age, disabled people, those with mental health conditions, pregnant mothers, or those with a child under five.

"If every single mum that starts getting a bit teary you're going to walk away from, you won't be earning any bonus," one agent said.

A manager who oversaw debt collectors for the energy giant said customers were threatened with police coming around to kick in their doors and search their homes if they did not comply.

An agent who collects debts for British Gas said: "If they go in and they see an elderly lady, they'll be like, 'oh an easy job for me'."

Arvato said it "acts compliantly at all times in accordance with the regulatory requirements" and the findings did not represents its views or guidance on how staff should treat customers, adding it would "deeply regret" any misconduct.

Government figures show how there were 345,000 applications by energy companies to courts to install preypayment meters, up from 275,000 in 2019.

Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas’s debt collection.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Racegoers dress up for their day at the races

Jockey Club scraps 'outdated' formal dress code to make racing more 'accessible and inclusive'

Penrice Academy, Cornwall

Cornwall school under fire from parents over toilet rules and red 'period pass' cards

BA has been accused of "gagging" pilots and cabin crews

Fury as British Airways pilots and cabin crew 'banned from posting cockpit selfies' on social media

Hawaii Whale

Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets and plastic bags in stomach

Martin Lewis speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC

Low interest rates may never return to where they were, says Martin Lewis

Nathan Chasing Horse

Dances With Wolves actor ‘armed cult against police officers’

A video shows the moment two women had an argument in hushed tones on a train, after one of them allegedly told off other travellers for talking too loudly in the quiet carriage.

'Do you not know what quiet means?': Moment two women have hushed row over 'loud talking' in train's quiet carriage

Communist party supporters with red flags gather around the statue of Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall

Putin commemorates Stalingrad battle on 80th anniversary of victory over Nazis

Vladimir Putin has amassed almost 500,000 troops as tensions in Ukraine rise

Putin amasses 500,000 troops for 'new Ukraine invasion' ahead of war's first anniversary

The search for Nicola has been stepped up on the seventh day

'People don't vanish into thin air': Sister of Nicola Bulley 'stuck in nightmare' as hunt for mum-of-two continues

Australia's new five dollar note won't feature King Charles III, after a decision by the country's central bank to replace the late Queen's portrait on the current design with a tribute to the "culture and history" of Indigenous Australians.

King Charles won't appear on Australian $5 note, as country moves to represent Indigenous history

Jafar Panahi

Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison

Former soldier David Jonathan Holden (l) given three year suspended sentence for shooting Aidan McAnespie(r) at checkpoint in Northern Ireland in 1988

Ex-British soldier avoids jail for killing Catholic man at Northern Ireland army checkpoint in 1988

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood today had all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him dropped

Mason Greenwood breaks silence after all charges against Manchester United footballer dropped

An aerial view of apartment buildings hit by Russian rockets in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Russia hits more civilian targets as EU officials visit Kyiv

Martin Lewis told LBC "I think it is a difficult year to be introducing ULEZ"

"Difficult year" to go ahead with Ulez as people struggle with cost of living, says Martin Lewis

Latest News

See more Latest News

The boys were approached while walking on Great Binfields Road in Lychpit

Police hunt after ‘men in black car’ try to kidnap two boys in Basingstoke

Basket of everyday shopping next to a stack of pound coins

What is the UK inflation rate and when could it start to come down?

The search for Nicola has entered its seventh day

Police identify 'woman in red' as they step up search for missing mum Nicola Bulley

Groundhog Club handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter for third year in a row

Natalie McNally pictured on the beach and alongside her funeral service card

Natalie McNally latest: A timeline of events of murdered pregnant woman stabbed to death

Interest rates have been hiked for the tenth time in a row

Bank of England raises interest rate to 4%, the highest level for 14 years as it predicts shorter recession
A major ticket site has crashed after Beyoncé tickets went on sale for the first time in seven years

Scramble for Beyoncé tickets as 200,000 people join online queuing and 02 Priority app and website crash
Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday February 2 2023

EU officials visit Kyiv as Russia hits civilian target

Joseph Ward, 24, has been jailed for four years

Shocking footage shows moment Met officer is rammed off motorbike - as driver jailed for four years
Women light candles during a prayer ceremony for victims of Monday's suicide bombing inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan

Militant who killed 101 people at Pakistan mosque was wearing police uniform

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days
Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Tory right is 'as riled and suspicious as ever' as Sunak marks 100 days as PM

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit