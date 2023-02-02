Households will see largest increase to water bills in almost 20 years from April when they soar to £448 a year

It will be the largest increase in bills in 20 years. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Households across England and Wales will see the largest increase to their water bill in almost two decades from April when they are expected to rise to £448 a year.

Bills are expected to rise by 7.5 per cent, which will see customers pay around £1.23 per day on average - an increase of 8p per day or an average £31 more on last year's charges.

The rise comes amid warnings that one in five customers are already struggling to pay at the current rate.

Water UK has argued that water bills remain lower in real terms than they were 10 years ago and put this increase down to higher energy costs.

Households in England and Wales will see the largest increase to their water bills in almost 20 years from April. Picture: Alamy

Water UK director of policy Stuart Colville said: "With an average increase of around 60p a week, most customers will again see a below-inflation increase in their water bill.

"However, we know that any increase is unwelcome, particularly at the moment. That is why companies are also releasing an extra £200 million to help those that may be struggling.

"Anyone with worries should contact their water company or go to supportontap.org for advice, and it's worth remembering that water companies will never cut anyone off, or make them use a prepayment meter.

"Next year's bills will support what is already the highest level of investment on record, with a further £70 billion set to be spent over coming years on building new reservoirs and ending overflows into rivers."

Read More: 'Has somebody got her?': Distraught parents of missing mum Nicola Bulley vow to never stop looking

Read More: RAF diversity drive 'discriminated against 160 white men' as chief admits mistakes were made

Regional variations and factors such as whether a customer is metered and how much water they use meant some households could face rises significantly above - or below - the average, the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) said.

CCW chief executive Emma Clancy said: "Water is essential for all of us so no-one should be worried about being able to afford their bill.

"These increases will bring more uncertainty to struggling households at a time when they can't be certain they will get the help they need.

"Low-income households need immediate relief and the long-term security of knowing their water bill will be affordable.

Water bills are expected to rise by 7.5%. Picture: Getty

"It's not fair that struggling households face a postcode lottery when it comes to getting help with their bill - that's why we urgently need a new water affordability scheme that provides consistent support based on people's needs."

Ofwat chief executive David Black added: "We know times are tough and customers who are already struggling will be worried if they see their water bill increase, so companies should be doubling down to support those who need a helping hand.

"Kind words don't mean anything unless they are backed up by action, which is why we were pleased to see the recent increase in support."