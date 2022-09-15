“I will never say goodbye”: Mother’s heartbreaking tribute as mourners gather for funeral of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9

15 September 2022, 11:59

Mourners gathered for the funeral of Olivia, 9, who was shot dead in Liverpool
Mourners gathered for the funeral of Olivia, 9, who was shot dead in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Mourners have paid their respects at the funeral of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead at her home in Liverpool last month.

People lined the street as Olivia Pratt-Korbel's coffin arrived at St Margaret Mary’s Church, Knotty Ash in a horse-drawn carriage.

The white coffin, with butterflies on the side, was topped with lilies and unicorn and teddy bear shaped floral tributes were placed alongside it in the white carriage.

A hearse with floral tributes saying "daughter" and "Liv" arrived at the church shortly before the carriage.

Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel carried a pink teddy.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel (centre) at the funeral at St Margaret Mary's Church in Knotty Ash
Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel (centre) at the funeral at St Margaret Mary's Church in Knotty Ash. Picture: Alamy

Mourners, many with pink ribbons pinned to their outfits, were in tears as the cortege arrived.

MNrs Korbel said: "Olivia loved to sing and dance. She'd always be singing along to songs she enjoyed, especially when we would be driving in the car and she would always be in charge of the CD player."

She said Olivia had a great imagination and would mimic her family.

She said: "Olivia knew exactly how to wrap people around her little finger to get what she wanted, especially her brother Ryan and sister Chloe.

Olivia was shot dead at her home in Liverpool last month
Olivia was shot dead at her home in Liverpool last month. Picture: Handout

"She would often give them a cheeky smile and they would give in instantly."

She said Olivia loved animals and would put the family dog Gizmo in a pram.

She added: "She would have made a great lawyer as she had an answer for everything.

“Liv touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone.

"She will never be forgotten.

"I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning."

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon said: "In St Paul's words let us comfort one another with words of faith - faith in each other, faith in God and faith in the belief that Olivia's untimely death will lead to a community here in Liverpool without violence, that it will become a place of peace and justice."

