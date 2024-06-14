On the run American 'hitwoman' breaks silence following botched UK murder-for-hire assassination plot

Aimee Betro who has broken her silence following botched murder-for-hire court case. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

An American 'assassin' on the run since a botched murder plot in Britain has broken her silence.

Aimee Betro, 44, said she was trapped in a "sh*t show" following allegations she was involved in the 2019 murder-for-hire plot.

"Lol what are you up to?" one male friend from Stevens Point messaged Aimee Betro, 44, on Facebook, sending her a article featuring her picture and details of the crime.

The friend was even more surprised that Betro replied, while still on the lam in Asia after authorities announced that they were seeking to track her down.

"Dude I saw, like wtf I don’t even know where to start with all the misinformation that’s said about me," she wrote him in a Facebook messenger exchange seen by DailyMail.com.

"It’s a f**king sh*t show."

Aimee Betro is accused of being a 'hitwoman' who in 2019 attempted to kill a Birmingham man and his family. Picture: social media

'I’m glad you are OK!" the friend messaged back. "Do you need anything or can I help you somehow?"

'Ldk dude," she responded, "I don’t think there’s anything you can help with but I really appreciate you reaching out," signing off with a red heart emoji.

The friend said Betro is in regular communication with her friends and if authorities really wanted to find Betro they could likely do it quickly by tracking her phone.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Betro flew over from her native Milwaukee to kill boutique clothing store owner Sikander Ali on the orders of rival Mohammed Aslam, 56, and his son Mohammed Nazir, 30.

The trial heard how the hitwoman, who worked as an administrator for the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team, disguised herself in a hijab before trying to gun the store owner down.

Prosecutors said that she approached Ali while dressed in a hijab, pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger. However, the weapon jammed and Ali was able to flee.

Betro, 44, allegedly went to Mahamud's home the following day and opened fire three times, texting him "stop playing hide and seek" and "where are you hiding".

The American woman then allegedly sent Mahamud a text saying: "You want to rip me off, you want to be a drug kingpin go look at your house. I will show you. Watch your back. I will be shedding blood soon."

Nobody was injured in either incident and the court heard that she flew back to the US two days later.

Mohammed Nazir and Mohammed Aslam. Picture: West Midlands Police

Betro's mother Jeanne Johnson, who claimed to have no idea what her daughter was accused of until she was shown news articles about it.

"What the hell was she thinking?" was Betro's mother's response, before saying that her daughter "knows how to hide".

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Efforts to locate a woman we believe to have been involved in the conspiracy continue.”

The US Department of State added: “We have no comment at this time on this pending law enforcement matter.”