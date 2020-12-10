Exclusive

Congestion at UK ports 'out of control' ahead of Brexit

10 December 2020, 16:07 | Updated: 10 December 2020, 16:13

By Emma Corr

Congestion at UK ports is "not under control" and will only get worse after the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the month, a cargo director has told LBC.

Steve Williams, an operations director at Portico Shipping in Portsmouth, said the backlog of goods currently seen at UK ports "is just the beginning".

The cargo worker told LBC that the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit had both impacted the flow of goods into and out of Britain, with empty and full containers now just sitting at ports "with nowhere to go".

He also warned that congestion will get worse in the build-up to, and weeks after, the transition period expiring at the end of the month which could affect delivering Christmas orders on time.

"Brexit has had an impact," he said.

"People are trying to get goods into the UK, trying to avoid paying extra tariffs or customs clearance in the new year."

Read more: EU leaders meet as 'gloomy' Brexit talks hang in the balance

Read more: EU lays out contingency measures in the event of No Deal

Congestion at UK ports is out of control, according to an operations director in Portsmouth
Congestion at UK ports is out of control, according to an operations director in Portsmouth. Picture: LBC

He added: "It's causing a bigger backlog in the major ports so they're stuck with either empty containers or full containers with nowhere to go."

Mr Williams said: "This is just the beginning. People are saying it's under control. It isn't under control."

However, he told LBC that smaller ports across Britain, such as Portsmouth, are helping the flow of goods between the UK and Europe.

Asked what the implications of a large backlog are, he said: "It's goods not moving.

"You've got hundreds of thousands of lorries in the UK driving around with fresh air, an empty box, so goods for the Christmas markets, for the New Year are stuck in Asia, in countries beyond the UK not being able to get in because the empty boxes are stuck in the UK."

His company has had to employ 25 extra staff in its customs agency department to help with customs clearance and to deal with extra congestion caused by the pandemic and Brexit preparations.

"I think when the world closed in the first wave of Covid during March and April, all these containers around all the major ports were just stuck so there were no imports or exports and this is a combination of everything that's backlogged over the last six months," he said.

"If we can get empty containers off the road and full containers on the road then people will be able to get their Christmas presents."

Additional reporting from Nick Hardinges.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pfizer logo

US experts convene to decide whether to approve Pfizer vaccine
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon ‘deeply concerned’ at lack of clarity on Brexit
A Christmas tree on fire near the Prime’s Minister office during clashes in Tirana, Albania

Albanian authorities try to deter protests over police shooting
Azerbaijani troops march during the parade in Baku

Azerbaijan stages parade to mark Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

The Banksy style artwork has yet to be commented on by the artist.

Banksy-style artwork of sneezing woman spotted in Bristol

Afghans pray for TV presenter Malala Maiwand during her funeral ceremony in Jalalabad

Gunmen kill female TV presenter in Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The EU want to 'bleed us dry,' claims caller

The EU wants to 'bleed UK dry,' claims caller

James O'Brien caller warns Brexit could mean 'criminals abroad fall through cracks'

Brexit: Law enforcement official warns 'criminals abroad could fall through cracks'
Will Guyatt/Facebook

Facebook facing US legal action over social media 'monopoly', Will Guyatt writes
The Foreign Secretary played down suggestions port delays were due to Brexit

Foreign Secretary plays down suggestions port delays caused by Brexit
Dominic Raab has told LBC he'll do 'whatever it takes' to get a Brexit deal done

Dominic Raab: I'll do whatever it takes to get a Brexit deal, including working Christmas Day
Nick launched his campaign in the wake of Extinction Rebellion protests

Enough is enough: New law expected on protests after Nick Ferrari campaign

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London