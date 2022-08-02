Two arrested on suspicion of murder after student nurse, 24, goes missing for a month

Owami went missing at the start of July. Picture: Getty/Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a student nurse vanished almost a month ago.

Owami Davies, 24, has not been seen since she was spotted just after midnight in Derby Road, west Croydon, on July 7.

She had left her family home in Grays, Essex, earlier.

Her family have not heard from her and she has not turned up for work since.

Two men aged 23 and 27 have been detained in the Croydon area and were in custody at a police station in South London.

However, police continue to treat the investigation as a missing person case, and previously asked people to check any outbuildings in the west Croydon area.

Detective Constable Marie Spear said: "Owami was in a vulnerable state when she was last seen and we need the public's help in piecing together her movements on the night she went missing.

Owami has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"I would urge anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately.

"I'd also ask people in the west Croydon area to check their sheds and outbuildings and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary."

Anyone with information about Owami's whereabouts can call police on 101, tweet @MetCC with reference 22MIS025307 or call the Missing People charity on 116 000.