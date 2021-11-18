Breaking News

Oxford Street store evacuated after reports of man with a knife

Shoppers were evacuated on Oxford Street after reports of a man with a knife. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A store in Oxford Street was evacuated after reports of a man with a knife.

The Metropolitan Police deployed to the scene at 2.50pm and shoppers were told to leave "as a precaution".

The force said neither a suspect nor any victim has been found and enquiries are ongoing.

Police tape blocked off the Marks and Spencer store, with seven police cars assembled outside.

Officers at the scene did not reveal much detail.

Later in the afternoon, the police said officers were leaving Oxford Street, which has reopened.

There are no reported injuries and no arrests were made, with officers making enquiries as to what happened.