VIPs exempt from alcohol ban at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

By Danielle DeWolfe

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that VIPs will be be allowed to consume alcohol at next summer's Paris Olympics - despite a blanket ban for regular stadium ticket holders.

Under Evin's Law - a French law dating back more than 30 years, the sale of alcohol to the general public is banned in stadiums except for a limited number of exemptions for live events each year.

However, a spokesperson for Paris 2024 has revealed that event organisers decided not to seek an exemption to a law ahead of the Games.

Local newspaper Le Parisien also revealed that VIPs will still be permitted to quaff champagne - among other alcohols - in hospitality areas.

It follows widespread lobbying from sports fans to allow the sale in stadia across the country, with many complaining about the apparent hypocrisy.

It stands in contrast to the rules governing attendees of this year's Rugby World Cup in France, after organisers negotiated an exemption meaning rugby fans could drink in stadiums across the country.

Speaking with Reuters, a spokesperson for the Games said: "Paris 2024 will be organising more than 700 competition sessions over 15 days of competition.

"It is the strict application of French law that allows catering services that include the provision of alcohol to operate in hospitality areas as they are governed by a separate law on catering."

According to the regulations, the law permits exemption for 10 events per organiser per year per municipality.

Given the extensive number of competition sessions over the 15 day period, a change in the law would be required to allow for the Games.

It follows the 2022 Tokyo Olympics which saw Games organisers bow to pressure from the Japanese public by banning alcohol following the pandemic.

The news also contrasts scenes seen at the Champions League final in 2022, where supporters from both sides could be seen consuming alcohol inside Paris' Stade de France.

The purchase and consumption of alcohol, however, was prohibited in public spaces around the stadium's vicinity.

Beer and wine was also made available at both the 2012 and 2016 Games in London and Rio de Janeiro respectively.