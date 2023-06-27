Working From Home fuels long term sickness says minister as record 2.5million people signed off work

27 June 2023, 12:34

Bad posture while WFH may have fuelled rise in those on long-term sick leave
Bad posture while WFH may have fuelled rise in those on long-term sick leave. Picture: LBC/Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Working from home and the potentially damaging mental health impact of social media are among the factors behind the steady number of people suffering from long-term illnesses, the Work and Pensions Secretary has suggested.

Mel Stride, whose priority since entering office last year has been getting people back to work in a bid to boost the British economy, also suggested that the pandemic had left a toll on the mental health of many people.

Speaking to the Times newspaper, Mr Stride promised an expansion of life-coach schemes for those with long-term health conditions in a bid to get people back to work.

Mel Stride will join Nick Ferrari for Call the Cabinet on Wednesday
Mel Stride will join Nick Ferrari for Call the Cabinet on Wednesday. Picture: LBC

"There is a lot around mental health, particularly amongst younger people - phobias and anxieties have been on the increase and you can speculate about, it is social media driven.

"And driven in part by the pandemic and lockdown - lots of things that could feed into that," Mr Stride told the paper.

The paper also reported that Mr Stride name-checked musculoskeletal problems, a side-effect of poor posture when working from home, as among the other factors.

He also told the paper that the current cost-of-living crisis may have "increased the propensity of people to apply for benefits".

