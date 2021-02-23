Partygoers face fines after police crash barbershop lockdown bash

By Ewan Quayle

A group of 22 partygoers face significant fines after police crashed a gathering at a barbershop in south London.

Officers think they have identified 22 people who are likely to face £800 in fines each for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

The organiser has also been reported and will be considered for a maximum £10,000 fine.

Police entered the business in Croydon late on Friday night to find a large party taking place.

A video released by the Metropolitan Police shows partygoers walking toward the exit when officers arrived.

Met Police crashed the party in Croydon. Picture: PA Images

Inspector Kathy Morteo, of the Met’s South Area Command, said: “Everyone knows that it is neither lawful nor safe for such events to take place while the country is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Health Protection Regulations are in place for good and easily understood reasons, and it is our role to enforce them in London.

"Police were called at around 23:45hrs on Friday, 19 February, to a large gathering and loud music at the barbershop on London Road.

"Officers attended, identified clear evidence of breaches of Health Protection Regulations and dispersed those present as quickly and safely as possible.

"A total of 22 people were reported for consideration of a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) for breaching Health Protection Regulations."

It follows the hike in fines announced in the new year, with the most serious rule breakers receiving an £800 penalty and £10,000 for organisers of events.