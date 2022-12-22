Pele to spend Christmas in hospital after medical reports show his cancer has advanced

Pele's cancer has advanced. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Football legend Pele will spend Christmas in hospital after a medical report showed that his cancer has advanced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 82-year-old now needs care for cardiac and renal dysfunction.

He has been battling colon cancer since mid-2021 and was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paul on 29 November.

An update from medical staff read: "Admitted since November 29 for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy for colon tumor and treatment of a respiratory infection, Edson Arantes do Nascimento presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions."

"The patient remains hospitalised in a common room, under the necessary care of the medical team."

Read more: Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' in hospital as his body 'stops responding to chemotherapy'

Read more: Pele, 82, rushed to hospital with ‘swellings’ as he battles cancer

Pele of Brazil celebrates the victory after winning the 1970 World Cup. Picture: Getty

The football star's daughter, Kely Nascimento, said fan support was a "huge comfort" to him.

"Your love for him, your stories and your prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone," she said in an Instagram post.

"Let's turn this room into a Sambadrome (just kidding), let's even make caipirinhas (not kidding!!)."

It comes after recent reports from staff at the hospital suggested Pele was improving.

"The patient continues to show improvement in the clinical status, in particular the respiratory infection. He remains in a regular room, is conscious and with stable vital signs," Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been going through chemotherapy in his battle against cancer.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

He won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and scored 77 times in 92 games for his country's national team.