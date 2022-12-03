Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' in hospital as his body 'stops responding to chemotherapy'

Reports from Brazil say Pele, 82, has been moved into a 'palliative care' ward. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Football legend Pele is understood to have been moved to end-of-life care in hospital after his body stopped responding to chemotherapy in his ongoing fight against bowel cancer.

The 82-year-old is receiving measures to relieve pain in palliative care, according to reports in Brazil.

He was admitted into the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, earlier in the week after suffering from "general swelling" but his daughter, Kely Nascimento, insisted there was no surprise or emergency.

An update on Thursday said Pele was in a "stable" condition in the hospital.

A statement issued to local media said: "After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, without the need for hospitalisation in a semi-intensive unit or ICU.

"The former player is in full control of vital function and [in a] stable clinical condition."

Fans have sent their well-wishes from the World Cup in Qatar. Picture: Alamy

Pele of Brazil celebrates the victory after winning the 1970 World Cup. Picture: Getty

However, Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo claimed on Saturday that Pele was no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment he had been undergoing since last September.

As a result, they said he would not be subjected to invasive tests or treatment.

Palliative care is for patients with potentially life-threatening diseases or conditions and end-of-life care.

The hospital did not confirm or deny the information to the publication.

É o mundo inteiro desejando melhoras e junto contigo, Rei @Pele! 👑🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/ozCM4TXzxc — Santos FC (@SantosFC) December 3, 2022

Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

He won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and scored 77 times in 92 games for his country's national team.

During his time playing for Brazilian club Santos, he scored 643 goals across 659 official matches.

The club has been among those sending well wishes to the star, tweeting: "It's the whole world wishing you well, King

@Pele!"