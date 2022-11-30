Pele, 82, rushed to hospital with ‘swellings’ as he battles cancer

Pele, pictured in Brazil in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Brazil football legend Pele has been rushed to hospital as he battles cancer, but his daughter insists there is ‘no surprise or emergency’

Kely Nascimento posted on Instagram after the football legend was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

She wrote: "Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication.

“There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

Pele had a tumour removed in September last year and has been in and out of hospital for treatment.

ESPN reported Pele was having cardiac issues and his medical staff showed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.