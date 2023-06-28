Pensioner admits murdering father and son in separate attacks in quiet Cambridgeshire villages over 'custody battle'

Two people arrested over double shooting in Cambridgeshire released without charge. Picture: Alamy/Cambridgeshire Police

By Kit Heren

A 67-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering a father and son at separate addresses in two sleepy villages in Cambridgeshire.

Stephen Alderton, of no fixed abode, denied one count of possession of a firearm - a double-barrelled shotgun - with intent to cause fear of violence to another person.

Alderton killed father-and-son builders Gary and Joshua Dunmore, aged 57 and 32 in Bluntisham and Sutton on March 29.

The defendant shot Joshua Dunmore twice in the hallway of his home in Bluntisham at 9.09pm.

He then shot Gary Dunmore three times in the hallway of his home in Sutton 31 minutes later.

Josh Dunmore. Picture: Social media

Alderton drove off in his campervan but was arrested at about 1.30am the following day on the M5 near Worcester, police said. He was interviewed by police but did not answer any questions.

Appearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, the murderer was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on October 2020.

The Dunmores were said to have been killed amid a custody battle. Josh had recently succeeded in blocking his former partner from taking his son to the US.

Tribute left to Josh Dunmore at the scene. Picture: Alamy

He was "buzzing" to have been given the good news and spend time with his son over the Easter holidays, friends said.

In a heartfelt tribute left at the police cordon after their killings, one of Josh's friends wrote: "To Josh. I cannot believe I am writing this. This week was meant to be a celebration for you and your precious boy," the MailOnline reported.

"I pray that you can rest in peace knowing you fought every day for [the boy]. Everything you done was for him and he will forever know this."

Police after the shootings. Picture: Alamy

Their family also paid tribute to the "devoted" and "loving" pair.

They said in a statement that Josh "was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal."

They added: "Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad, and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

"He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself, and he'll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him."

A floral tribute to Gary Dunmore, left outside his home in The Row, Sutton, said: "To my dear neighbour Gary.

"A man who loved his family dearly, a dear friend to all, so helpful and kind and was always around as a friend and my little odd job man.

"I'm going to miss you."

A further tribute said: "RIP Gary. Absolutely gutted."

Flowers left at the scene at The Row in Sutton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire. Picture: Alamy

A floral tribute left to Josh Dunmore in Bluntisham said: "So sad a young life to be taken like this and a little boy now with no daddy.

"Thinking of the family. RIP Josh X."

Another tribute said: "We have no words for such tragedy in our quiet village.

"Our prayers are with all involved. Rest in eternal peace."

Residents in Bluntisham were initially ordered to stay indoors by police as a helicopter circled overhead.