Pensioner admits murdering father and son in separate attacks in quiet Cambridgeshire villages over 'custody battle'

28 June 2023, 16:27 | Updated: 28 June 2023, 16:33

Two people arrested over double shooting in Cambridgeshire released without charge
Two people arrested over double shooting in Cambridgeshire released without charge. Picture: Alamy/Cambridgeshire Police

By Kit Heren

A 67-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering a father and son at separate addresses in two sleepy villages in Cambridgeshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stephen Alderton, of no fixed abode, denied one count of possession of a firearm - a double-barrelled shotgun - with intent to cause fear of violence to another person.

Alderton killed father-and-son builders Gary and Joshua Dunmore, aged 57 and 32 in Bluntisham and Sutton on March 29.

The defendant shot Joshua Dunmore twice in the hallway of his home in Bluntisham at 9.09pm.

He then shot Gary Dunmore three times in the hallway of his home in Sutton 31 minutes later.

Josh Dunmore
Josh Dunmore. Picture: Social media

Alderton drove off in his campervan but was arrested at about 1.30am the following day on the M5 near Worcester, police said. He was interviewed by police but did not answer any questions.

Appearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, the murderer was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on October 2020.

The Dunmores were said to have been killed amid a custody battle. Josh had recently succeeded in blocking his former partner from taking his son to the US.

Tribute left to Josh Dunmore at the scene
Tribute left to Josh Dunmore at the scene. Picture: Alamy

He was "buzzing" to have been given the good news and spend time with his son over the Easter holidays, friends said.

In a heartfelt tribute left at the police cordon after their killings, one of Josh's friends wrote: "To Josh. I cannot believe I am writing this. This week was meant to be a celebration for you and your precious boy," the MailOnline reported.

"I pray that you can rest in peace knowing you fought every day for [the boy]. Everything you done was for him and he will forever know this."

Police after the shootings.
Police after the shootings. Picture: Alamy

Their family also paid tribute to the "devoted" and "loving" pair.

They said in a statement that Josh "was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal."

They added: "Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad, and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

"He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself, and he'll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him."

A floral tribute to Gary Dunmore, left outside his home in The Row, Sutton, said: "To my dear neighbour Gary.

"A man who loved his family dearly, a dear friend to all, so helpful and kind and was always around as a friend and my little odd job man.

"I'm going to miss you."

A further tribute said: "RIP Gary. Absolutely gutted."

Flowers left at the scene at The Row in Sutton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire
Flowers left at the scene at The Row in Sutton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Three arrested after two men shot dead in 'targeted attacks' in quiet Cambridgeshire villages

A floral tribute left to Josh Dunmore in Bluntisham said: "So sad a young life to be taken like this and a little boy now with no daddy.

"Thinking of the family. RIP Josh X."

Another tribute said: "We have no words for such tragedy in our quiet village.

"Our prayers are with all involved. Rest in eternal peace."

Residents in Bluntisham were initially ordered to stay indoors by police as a helicopter circled overhead.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nato flag

Hungary postpones vote on Sweden’s Nato accession bid ahead of summit

Rain on mountains

Warming climate transforming major snowfall into extreme rain over mountains

Daniel Korski has 'strongly denied' the accusations

Tory Daniel Korski drops out of London mayoral race after accusation he 'groped woman' in Downing Street 10 years ago

Let's go party! Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is available to rent on Airbnb

Let's go party! Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is now available to book on Airbnb

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine accuses local man of directing missile strike that killed 11

Donald Trump

Donald Trump counter-sues over advice columnist E Jean Carroll’s rape claim

Cinzia Paolina De Lio was a teacher at a school near Venice

Teacher who avoided school for 20 years vows to 'tell her unique, surreal story' after being fired

The OceanGate sub has is thought to have imploded, and its debris will now be investigated

First photos show Titanic sub debris brought ashore after craft imploded killing all five aboard

spray cans

Finnish deputy mayor caught red-handed spray-painting graffiti

ecstasy

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after two teenage girls die

Kylian Mbappé was among several footballers who criticised police for killing Nael M

'I hurt for my France': Kylian Mbappé and other French footballers slam Paris police for shooting teenager dead

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal among those named on Carnegie’s annual Great Immigrants list

Julia and Robert Jones exchange vows during their Star Wars themed wedding in Ohio

Couples ditching traditional dress codes in favour of unusual wedding themes

Paul Smith has been jailed for six years

'Britain's worst flasher' who has exposed himself 170 times over 51 years, including to women and children, jailed again

Derek Draper watched on as Kate gestured to him

Kate Garraway receives MBE from Prince William as smiling husband Derek Draper watches on

Jens Stoltenberg

Stoltenberg plans talks in bid to convince Turkey to let Sweden join Nato

Latest News

See more Latest News

The restaurant destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk

Three children among 10 killed as missile hits pizza restaurant in Ukraine

Riots erupted in Paris after a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot dead during a traffic stop

Pictured: French-Algerian teenager shot by police in Paris following traffic stop as mother mourns 'love of my life'
Britain could face heatwaves from midway through July

Exact date heatwave can hit the UK revealed as temperatures 'up to 40C' forecast

Ukraine has said the that the countdown to the end of Putin's regime has started

'Countdown has started' to the end of Vladimir Putin's rule of Russia, Ukraine says

A charred vehicle in Nanterre

France boosts security following unrest prompted by police shooting of teenager

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Stamer at PMQs today

Keir Starmer tells PM to 'locate his nerve' as nation grapples with soaring interest rates and mortgage costs
Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey smiles and waves as he arrives at court to face sex assault trial
The logo of social networking site Facebook is displayed on a laptop (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

New parental supervision and privacy features added to Meta platforms

Sloane Square Tube station

Panic at London Tube station as passenger stabs himself to death in front of commuters

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play at Lords on the first day of the second Ashes test

Just Stop Oil invade The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow hauls protester off pitch after eco-mob throw powder paint at Lords

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry took his phone hacking case to the High Court in June

Prince Harry should only get £500 in compensation for phone hacking claims, High Court told
Meghan Markle was described as "not a great talent"

Meghan Markle described 'not a great talent' by top Hollywood agent - after Spotify boss said couple are 'grifters'
Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary
James lambasts lack of media coverage of Boris Johnson's party with Lebedev

‘He is the agent of corruption’: James O’Brien condemn’s lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev
Tom Swarbrick reacts to the Rwanda policy

'It's ridiculous!': Tom Swarbrick reacts to £169,000 estimated cost of deporting migrants from Home Office data
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Covid inquiry Matt Hancock is a man ‘who has lost his tiggerish bounce and sounds genuinely penitent’
James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'
'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story
Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: What's going on in Russia is potentially 'world changing', but we in the West are pretty much in the dark
Vladimir Putin's back is against the wall, Megan Gittoes says

Putin's back is against the wall after failed Wagner mutiny - how he might respond is of enormous concern
James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit