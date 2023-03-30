Three arrested after two men shot dead in 'targeted attacks' in quiet Cambridgeshire villages

Police at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 32-year-old man. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men were shot dead in separate "targeted" attacks in Cambridgeshire.

The men were killed at a house in Meridian Close, Bluntisham at about 9pm, and the Row in Sutton, near Ely, at about 9.37pm on Wednesday night. The two properties are about 6 miles from each other.

Police found both the victims, aged 32 and 57 respectively, dead with gunshot wounds.

Police made three arrests after the shootings. Picture: Alamy

Officers have since arrested a 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in Cambridge, as well as a 66-year-old man in Worcester.

Police have found a shotgun and a white Peugeot 208 that they believe were used by the killer.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from Cambridgeshire police's major crime unit, said: "Tonight we have launched two linked murder investigations following the shootings of two men at separate properties in the county.

Two men, 32 and 57, were shot dead. Picture: Alamy

"These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public. There will be an increased police presence in the areas concerned today and officers and scenes of crime officers will be at the scenes throughout the day.

"Our thoughts also go out to the family and friends of the victims. Specially trained officers are in touch with them and they are helping our investigation.

"Detectives are now beginning inquiries into how these events unfolded and we are appealing to anyone who was in either area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or a white Peugeot 208.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to our investigation."

Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Scan. People without internet access should call 101.