Pensioner in critical condition after being attacked by 'circling' moped gang in London

7 January 2020, 10:58

The incident took place on Harrow Road
The incident took place on Harrow Road. Picture: PA / Google

An elderly man is in a critical condition after being knocked down by a moped gang who then circled him before "callously" riding away, leaving him fighting for life in the street.

The victim, who is in his 80s, was left lying seriously injured after being knocked over before the gang of six rode around him while he was in the street.

He was hit as he crossed Harrow Road, in the Kensal Green area of west London on January 3 at around 8.30pm.

The riders, wearing crash helmets, rode around him while he was on the ground and then drove off towards Wrottesley Road.

Emergency services took him to a central London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

His family have been informed.

Detective Constable Leo Christian said: "We are looking for any witnesses who saw the collision or the group of mopeds being ridden around the area.

"They callously rode off leaving an elderly man seriously injured in the road and did not even try to get him any help.

"We are determined to find those responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was part of this group of riders to do the right thing and come forward."

Officers appealed for witnesses or dash cam footage that may have recorded the riders.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8246 9820 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Baby boy found alive inside a plastic bag at bottom of rubbish chute in Singapore

Elon Musk flaunts striptease moves in front of Tesla workers in China

Summer 2019 heatwaves killed 'almost 900' people in England

Corbyn loyalist running for Labour leadership denies being a continuity candidate

Andrew Harper: Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter of policeman

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari heard what the US airstrike means in Iran

US kills Iranian General: Expert explains what will happen next in Middle East
LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?