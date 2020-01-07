Pensioner in critical condition after being attacked by 'circling' moped gang in London

The incident took place on Harrow Road. Picture: PA / Google

An elderly man is in a critical condition after being knocked down by a moped gang who then circled him before "callously" riding away, leaving him fighting for life in the street.

The victim, who is in his 80s, was left lying seriously injured after being knocked over before the gang of six rode around him while he was in the street.

He was hit as he crossed Harrow Road, in the Kensal Green area of west London on January 3 at around 8.30pm.

The riders, wearing crash helmets, rode around him while he was on the ground and then drove off towards Wrottesley Road.

Emergency services took him to a central London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

His family have been informed.

Detective Constable Leo Christian said: "We are looking for any witnesses who saw the collision or the group of mopeds being ridden around the area.

"They callously rode off leaving an elderly man seriously injured in the road and did not even try to get him any help.

"We are determined to find those responsible and I would appeal to anyone who was part of this group of riders to do the right thing and come forward."

Officers appealed for witnesses or dash cam footage that may have recorded the riders.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8246 9820 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.