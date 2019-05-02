Peterborough By-Election Date Set After Fiona Onasanya Loses Seat

Onasanya received a three-month prison sentence for perverting the course of justice. Picture: PA

A by-election to find a replacement Member of Parliament for Peterborough will take place on June 6 following a recall petition which removed the city's MP.

More than a quarter of Peterborough's registered voters signed a petition to remove Fiona Onasanya after her conviction for perverting the course of justice by lying about a speeding offence.

The number of signatures was more than double the number required to force a by-election.

Under the Recall of MPs Act 2015, any MP who receives a prison sentence of a year or less is subject to a recall petition

She served 28 days of a three-month prison sentence for perverting the course of justice.

Onasanya is the first MP to lose their seat through the recall petition process